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Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited Gears up to Fulfil Delhi’s Summer Power Demand
(MENAFN- sloughpr)
New Delhi, 12th March,2026Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), a leading power utility supplying electricity to a populace of around 9 million in North Delhi, expects the Power Peak Load to touch 2622 MW this summer and has made adequate power arrangements of up to 2900 MW to meet the anticipated rise in summer power demand.
As part of its summer preparedness strategy, Tata Power-DDL has undertaken comprehensive measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the peak demand season. Adequate arrangements have been put in place through Bilateral Agreements, Reserve Shutdown mechanisms, and participation in Power Exchanges to maintain supply reliability.
Company’s Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) facilities at Rohini will also support in providing continuous and reliable power to key customers during any exigency during the summer months.
Tata Power-DDL has extensively implemented advanced technologies to ensure reliable power supply, like advanced statistical/Machine Learning forecasting models and Integrated Digital Energy Portfolio Managemen application etc.
Summer Peak Demand Trends in Tata Power-DDL's Area:
2026-27: 2622 MW (expected)
2025-26: 2410 MW
2024-25: 2481 MW
2023-24: 2218 MW
2022-23: 2028 MW
spokesperson, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited.
The company has also undertaken the following additional measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply to its customers:
Network Strengthening Activities
·Commissioning of new and augmentation of existing distribution transformers to meet increasing load
Preventive and condition-based maintenance of all critical electrical installations
Tripping Mitigation:
· Predictive maintenance of 11 kV Feeders & DTs through Thermo-scanning & Physical Audits
· Regular Tree Trimming & replacement of faulty units
•Infra-red & Ultrasound of all Grid Substation Equipment
Preventive Maintenance of Grid Switchgear
· Vegetation Maintenance of sub-transmission overhead Lines
Maintenance & Backup:
To meet with eventualities, mobile distribution transformers have been deployed for breakdown and are evenly stationed in the entire distribution network. Additional staff has been recruited at the call centres. Dedicated round-the-clock teams to attend breakdown and supply restoration for sub-transmission system have also been created.
About Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited:
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. Tata Power-DDL distributes electricity in North Delhi and serves a populace of 9 million. Tata Power-DDL has been a frontrunner in implementing power distribution reforms and is acknowledged for its consumer-friendly practices. Since privatization, the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses in Tata Power-DDL areas have shown a record decline. Today, AT&C losses stand at 5.5%, which is an unprecedented reduction from an opening loss level of 53% in July 2002.
New Delhi, 12th March,2026Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), a leading power utility supplying electricity to a populace of around 9 million in North Delhi, expects the Power Peak Load to touch 2622 MW this summer and has made adequate power arrangements of up to 2900 MW to meet the anticipated rise in summer power demand.
As part of its summer preparedness strategy, Tata Power-DDL has undertaken comprehensive measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the peak demand season. Adequate arrangements have been put in place through Bilateral Agreements, Reserve Shutdown mechanisms, and participation in Power Exchanges to maintain supply reliability.
Company’s Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) facilities at Rohini will also support in providing continuous and reliable power to key customers during any exigency during the summer months.
Tata Power-DDL has extensively implemented advanced technologies to ensure reliable power supply, like advanced statistical/Machine Learning forecasting models and Integrated Digital Energy Portfolio Managemen application etc.
Summer Peak Demand Trends in Tata Power-DDL's Area:
2026-27: 2622 MW (expected)
2025-26: 2410 MW
2024-25: 2481 MW
2023-24: 2218 MW
2022-23: 2028 MW
spokesperson, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited.
The company has also undertaken the following additional measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply to its customers:
Network Strengthening Activities
·Commissioning of new and augmentation of existing distribution transformers to meet increasing load
Preventive and condition-based maintenance of all critical electrical installations
Tripping Mitigation:
· Predictive maintenance of 11 kV Feeders & DTs through Thermo-scanning & Physical Audits
· Regular Tree Trimming & replacement of faulty units
•Infra-red & Ultrasound of all Grid Substation Equipment
Preventive Maintenance of Grid Switchgear
· Vegetation Maintenance of sub-transmission overhead Lines
Maintenance & Backup:
To meet with eventualities, mobile distribution transformers have been deployed for breakdown and are evenly stationed in the entire distribution network. Additional staff has been recruited at the call centres. Dedicated round-the-clock teams to attend breakdown and supply restoration for sub-transmission system have also been created.
About Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited:
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. Tata Power-DDL distributes electricity in North Delhi and serves a populace of 9 million. Tata Power-DDL has been a frontrunner in implementing power distribution reforms and is acknowledged for its consumer-friendly practices. Since privatization, the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses in Tata Power-DDL areas have shown a record decline. Today, AT&C losses stand at 5.5%, which is an unprecedented reduction from an opening loss level of 53% in July 2002.
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