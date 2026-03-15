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Southern Africa’s Energy Frontier: Unlocking Gas Opportunities and Growth
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 12, 2026/ - VUKA Group (), through its media partner ESI Africa, is proud to announce the 5th Annual Southern Africa Oil & Gas Conference (SAOGC 2026), taking place – ’ozambique’s natural gas reserves are positioning the country as a major LNG exporter, w’ile Namibia’s Orange Basin discoveries could transform it into a key regional oil and gas h•b.
• Diversifying energy use through gas-to–power – Indigenous gas integration into power, transport, and industrial sectors is a cornerstone of a just energy tran•ition.
• Driving socio-economic d–velopment – Accelerating the development of these resources is expected to create jobs, build capacity, and support broader regional economic growth.
ESI Africa, as VUKA Group’s media partner, is supporting this initiativ’ to showcase the region’s energy frontier and ensure maximum exposure for both the conference and participating stakeholders.
For more insights on the Southern Africa Oil & Gas Conference and developments shaping the regional energy sector, visit ESI Africa: http ://
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.
• Diversifying energy use through gas-to–power – Indigenous gas integration into power, transport, and industrial sectors is a cornerstone of a just energy tran•ition.
• Driving socio-economic d–velopment – Accelerating the development of these resources is expected to create jobs, build capacity, and support broader regional economic growth.
ESI Africa, as VUKA Group’s media partner, is supporting this initiativ’ to showcase the region’s energy frontier and ensure maximum exposure for both the conference and participating stakeholders.
For more insights on the Southern Africa Oil & Gas Conference and developments shaping the regional energy sector, visit ESI Africa: http ://
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.
News.Africa-Wire
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