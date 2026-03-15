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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Awarded ‘Best in Show’ at the Global Mobile Awards at Mobile World Congress 2026
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – March 15, 2026 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Samsung Electronics recently announced that Galaxy S26 Ultra won Best in Show at the Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO Awards) during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 held in Barcelona, Spain. The Global Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) holds the GLOMO Awards annually during MWC to recognize outstanding innovations in the mobile industry. The Best in Show category celebrates consumer-focused products that set a benchmark for technology. One of the industry’s highest honors, Best in Show devices are known as the “gold standard” across the digital landscape as judged by more than 200 world-leading independent analysts, journalists and industry veterans.
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Best in Show
At the March 4 awards ceremony, Galaxy S26 Ultra won Best in Show for its seamless blend of advanced hardware and intuitive, proactive One UI 8.5 software. Galaxy AI delivers adaptive, context-aware intelligence that simplifies everyday tasks while safeguarding security and privacy. Together, these advancements bring to life the most intuitive mobile AI designed to anticipate users’ needs.
Galaxy S26 Ultra also introduced the world’s first built-in Privacy Display, a breakthrough in display engineering, that gives users a more private but vibrant viewing experience. Inside, a customized chipset powers faster Galaxy AI, setting a new standard for effortless mobile experiences on Galaxy S26 Ultra.
“This year’s competition was exceptionally strong,” said Shaun Collins, Chair of the Judges for MWC Best in Show 2026, “We look for technology that is not only innovative and compelling, but that genuinely moves the industry forward. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra stood out for pushing the boundaries of mobile technology while delivering meaningful, real-world impact. In particular, its privacy innovation addresses one of the most important needs of today’s digital lifestyle — security, personal space and trust.”
The MWC Best in Show judging panel said that among more than 3,000 exhibitors, the Galaxy S26 Ultra stood out for making forward-looking innovation possible now. “While many technologies showcased at MWC highlight the future,” the panel said, “this is a product consumers can experience today.”
“We are honored that the Galaxy S26 Ultra has been recognized as ‘Best in Show’ at this year’s GLOMO Awards,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP and Head of Mobile Marketing Center, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy S26 Ultra is an agentic AI phone that signifies Samsung’s ongoing commitment to push our industry forward, and this distinction is especially meaningful given the extraordinary innovation showcased at MWC.”
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra: Best in Show
At the March 4 awards ceremony, Galaxy S26 Ultra won Best in Show for its seamless blend of advanced hardware and intuitive, proactive One UI 8.5 software. Galaxy AI delivers adaptive, context-aware intelligence that simplifies everyday tasks while safeguarding security and privacy. Together, these advancements bring to life the most intuitive mobile AI designed to anticipate users’ needs.
Galaxy S26 Ultra also introduced the world’s first built-in Privacy Display, a breakthrough in display engineering, that gives users a more private but vibrant viewing experience. Inside, a customized chipset powers faster Galaxy AI, setting a new standard for effortless mobile experiences on Galaxy S26 Ultra.
“This year’s competition was exceptionally strong,” said Shaun Collins, Chair of the Judges for MWC Best in Show 2026, “We look for technology that is not only innovative and compelling, but that genuinely moves the industry forward. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra stood out for pushing the boundaries of mobile technology while delivering meaningful, real-world impact. In particular, its privacy innovation addresses one of the most important needs of today’s digital lifestyle — security, personal space and trust.”
The MWC Best in Show judging panel said that among more than 3,000 exhibitors, the Galaxy S26 Ultra stood out for making forward-looking innovation possible now. “While many technologies showcased at MWC highlight the future,” the panel said, “this is a product consumers can experience today.”
“We are honored that the Galaxy S26 Ultra has been recognized as ‘Best in Show’ at this year’s GLOMO Awards,” said Stephanie Choi, EVP and Head of Mobile Marketing Center, Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy S26 Ultra is an agentic AI phone that signifies Samsung’s ongoing commitment to push our industry forward, and this distinction is especially meaningful given the extraordinary innovation showcased at MWC.”
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