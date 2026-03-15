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CAMIKARA BECOMES THE WORLD’S BEST INDIAN RUM. BEATS GLOBAL RUM BRANDS
(MENAFN- Avian We) 12th March 2026, New Delhi - Over the past decade, Indian single malt whisky has transformed the cou’try’s reputation in global spirits, challenging long-established whisky regions and earning international acclaim. Now, a similar shift may be unfolding in another category deeply rooted in’India’s agricultural h—ritage — Rum.
In a landmark moment for Indian spirits, , the competition’s highest distinction. In the same competition, Camikara 3-Year-Old secure‘ its secon’ consecutive ‘Gold Medal’, making Camikara the only Indian rum to win both Master and Gold in the same year.
Recognition soon followed in the United States. At the Aged Rum category tasting conducted by The Fifty Best,‘ Camikar’ 8YO received a ‘Double Gold’ Medal, a distinction reserved for spirits that receive unanimous top scores from all judges. In the International blend categor‘, Camikara 3YO also secured ’Gold’, reinforcing the brand’s consistency across both expressions and international tasting panels.
Together, these accolades place Camikara among a select group of rums to have impressed judging panels— on both sides of the Atlantic — a rare achievement for any brand and a particularly significant moment for Indian rum.
“For a country with such a long and complex relationship with sugarcane, this moment carries deep historical resonance. References to fermented cane beverages appear in ancient Indian texts, yet for decades modern Indian rum was largely associated with industrial-scale production rather than artisanal craft. What we are witnessing now is a shift in that perception. With global judging panels recognising the quality and character of what we are producing, Camikara is helping reshape how Indian spirits are viewed internationally — not as volume products, but as expressions of terroir, tradition and technical excellenc”,” said Shalini Sharma, Head of Marketing, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited.
For generations, the global rum narrative has been shaped largely by the Caribbean and Latin America. Nations producing vast quantities of sugarcane rarely featured in conversations around premium rum. In—ia — despite being one of the’world’s largest producers of su—arcane — remained largely absent from the global premium rum conversation. That narrative is now beginning to shift.
At the heart o’ Camikara’s global recognition lies a production philosophy rooted in authenticity and craft. Unlike many rums that rely on molasses or post-distillation additives, Camikara is crafted from fresh sugarcane juice harvested within 36 hours, preserving the natural character of the cane.
The spirit is then aged in American oak barrels under’North India’s subtropical climate, where wide temperature variations accelerate maturation and deepen the interaction between wood and spirit. The result is a rum shaped as much by geography as—by technique — ’eflecting India’s terroir, climate and sugarcane heritage rather than attempting to replicate traditional Caribbean styles.
In a landmark moment for Indian spirits, , the competition’s highest distinction. In the same competition, Camikara 3-Year-Old secure‘ its secon’ consecutive ‘Gold Medal’, making Camikara the only Indian rum to win both Master and Gold in the same year.
Recognition soon followed in the United States. At the Aged Rum category tasting conducted by The Fifty Best,‘ Camikar’ 8YO received a ‘Double Gold’ Medal, a distinction reserved for spirits that receive unanimous top scores from all judges. In the International blend categor‘, Camikara 3YO also secured ’Gold’, reinforcing the brand’s consistency across both expressions and international tasting panels.
Together, these accolades place Camikara among a select group of rums to have impressed judging panels— on both sides of the Atlantic — a rare achievement for any brand and a particularly significant moment for Indian rum.
“For a country with such a long and complex relationship with sugarcane, this moment carries deep historical resonance. References to fermented cane beverages appear in ancient Indian texts, yet for decades modern Indian rum was largely associated with industrial-scale production rather than artisanal craft. What we are witnessing now is a shift in that perception. With global judging panels recognising the quality and character of what we are producing, Camikara is helping reshape how Indian spirits are viewed internationally — not as volume products, but as expressions of terroir, tradition and technical excellenc”,” said Shalini Sharma, Head of Marketing, Piccadily Agro Industries Limited.
For generations, the global rum narrative has been shaped largely by the Caribbean and Latin America. Nations producing vast quantities of sugarcane rarely featured in conversations around premium rum. In—ia — despite being one of the’world’s largest producers of su—arcane — remained largely absent from the global premium rum conversation. That narrative is now beginning to shift.
At the heart o’ Camikara’s global recognition lies a production philosophy rooted in authenticity and craft. Unlike many rums that rely on molasses or post-distillation additives, Camikara is crafted from fresh sugarcane juice harvested within 36 hours, preserving the natural character of the cane.
The spirit is then aged in American oak barrels under’North India’s subtropical climate, where wide temperature variations accelerate maturation and deepen the interaction between wood and spirit. The result is a rum shaped as much by geography as—by technique — ’eflecting India’s terroir, climate and sugarcane heritage rather than attempting to replicate traditional Caribbean styles.
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