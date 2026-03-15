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Ashoka University Announces Landmark Grant from Sunil Vachani to Launch the Vachani School of Advanced Computing
(MENAFN- Avian We) New Delhi, 12 March 2026 — Ashoka University, Ind’a’s premier interdisciplinary institution for higher education and research, announced a transformative philanthropic commitment from Mr. Sunil Vachani, Chairman of Dixon Technologies (India) Limited. This landmark support marks a pivotal moment in the Univer’ity’s mission to build globally competitive capabilities in science, technology, and artificial intelligence. The grant will lead to the establishment of the Vachani School of Advanced Computing (VSAC), designed to be’India’s leading centre for Computing and AI - grounded in experiential learning and interdisciplinary research.
A New Paradigm for Computing and AI
The Vachani School of Advanced Computing will serve as a hub where Computer Science, AI, and Data Science intersect wit’ Ashoka’s multidisciplinary ecosystem. Unlike traditional technical institutes, VSAC will empower researchers to explore synergies across biosciences, physical sciences, archaeology, economics, and the humanities. "We are thrilled to partner with Ashoka University. By investing in science and interdisciplinary research, we hope to build a talent and innovation ecosystem that will serve the country for decades to come," said Sunil Vachani, Distinguished Founder and Trustee.
Leadership and Academic Expansion
In a strategic move to scale its ambitions, Ashoka University has appointed Prof. Santanu Chaudhury as the Dean of VSAC. One of India’s most distinguished scholars in computer vision and AI, Prof. Chaudhury previously served as a Professor at IIT Delhi and as the Director of IIT Jodhpur.
"The Vachani School will stretch the research frontiers in AI while incorporating the social sciences and humanities to design responsible, trustworthy systems," said Prof. Somak Raychaudhury, Vice-Chancellor of Ashoka University. "We expect our students to master the foundations of CS and Data Science while solving complex societal challenges."
Key Initiatives Under the New School:
.New Department of Data Science and AI: This new department will sit alongside the Department of Computer Science to solidify Asho’a’s research core
.Interdisciplinary Research Centres: The School will include the Centre for Digitalisation, AI and Society, the Centre for Data Science and Analytics, the Safexpress Centre for Data, Learning and Decision Sciences, and the Koita Centre for Digital Health at Ashoka (jointly with the Trivedi School of Biosciences)
.A new Maker Space and an Innovation Centre: To facilitate these ‘tangible outcom’s’, the University is also launching a collaborative environment for students to translate theoretical models into real-world technological solutions
.Merit-Based Scholarships: Ashoka will offer up to 200 Merit Scholarships for top performers in national exams (IIT-JEE, IISER, CMI, and Olympiads, and CBSE/ISC Board exams) to attract the country's brightest minds to its CS and AI programs
.A New Major: The University is launching a formal Major in Computer Science and AI, alongside the existing Majors in Computer Science, and several CS+X interdisciplinary Majors
.Faculty Growth: Ashoka University, which has already attracted some of the topmost academics in Computing from the leading IITs and top global Universities, will continue to recruit globally renowned faculty to bolster its strength in allied technical disciplines
Leadership Perspectives:
Pramath Raj Sinha, Founder and Chairperson, Board of Trustees: "Ashoka was founded on a commitment to academic excellence. The Vachani fa’ily’s support and the appointment of Prof. Santanu Chaudhury as Dean represent a massive step forward in our journey to becoming a global hub for advanced computing."
Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Dean of VSAC: "As AI reshapes society, there is an urgent need to balance innovation with ethics and empathy. VSAC will focus on exploring the future of computing for a 'responsible humanity,' ensuring efficiency never comes at the cost of our values."
About Ashoka University, Delhi-NCR:
Ashoka University is a premier interdisciplinary higher education and research-focused institution, offering world-class opportunities in the natural sciences, social sciences and humanities. Established in 2014 by leaders, thinkers, academics and philanthropists from diverse fields, it operates on a unique model of collective philanthropy, blending the finest governance practices with cutting-edge pedagogy and an internationally reputed faculty.
Today, the University has a community of 3000+ students, and operates 20+ dedicated Centres of Excellence, producing research and interventions for impact in areas such as public health and disease control, energy transition, digitisation of society, and women empowerment, among other areas of public policy. The University stands for principles of inclusivity and diversity, having more than 57% women, 4% international scholars, 100+ specially abled students, and over 47% students on scholarships.
A New Paradigm for Computing and AI
The Vachani School of Advanced Computing will serve as a hub where Computer Science, AI, and Data Science intersect wit’ Ashoka’s multidisciplinary ecosystem. Unlike traditional technical institutes, VSAC will empower researchers to explore synergies across biosciences, physical sciences, archaeology, economics, and the humanities. "We are thrilled to partner with Ashoka University. By investing in science and interdisciplinary research, we hope to build a talent and innovation ecosystem that will serve the country for decades to come," said Sunil Vachani, Distinguished Founder and Trustee.
Leadership and Academic Expansion
In a strategic move to scale its ambitions, Ashoka University has appointed Prof. Santanu Chaudhury as the Dean of VSAC. One of India’s most distinguished scholars in computer vision and AI, Prof. Chaudhury previously served as a Professor at IIT Delhi and as the Director of IIT Jodhpur.
"The Vachani School will stretch the research frontiers in AI while incorporating the social sciences and humanities to design responsible, trustworthy systems," said Prof. Somak Raychaudhury, Vice-Chancellor of Ashoka University. "We expect our students to master the foundations of CS and Data Science while solving complex societal challenges."
Key Initiatives Under the New School:
.New Department of Data Science and AI: This new department will sit alongside the Department of Computer Science to solidify Asho’a’s research core
.Interdisciplinary Research Centres: The School will include the Centre for Digitalisation, AI and Society, the Centre for Data Science and Analytics, the Safexpress Centre for Data, Learning and Decision Sciences, and the Koita Centre for Digital Health at Ashoka (jointly with the Trivedi School of Biosciences)
.A new Maker Space and an Innovation Centre: To facilitate these ‘tangible outcom’s’, the University is also launching a collaborative environment for students to translate theoretical models into real-world technological solutions
.Merit-Based Scholarships: Ashoka will offer up to 200 Merit Scholarships for top performers in national exams (IIT-JEE, IISER, CMI, and Olympiads, and CBSE/ISC Board exams) to attract the country's brightest minds to its CS and AI programs
.A New Major: The University is launching a formal Major in Computer Science and AI, alongside the existing Majors in Computer Science, and several CS+X interdisciplinary Majors
.Faculty Growth: Ashoka University, which has already attracted some of the topmost academics in Computing from the leading IITs and top global Universities, will continue to recruit globally renowned faculty to bolster its strength in allied technical disciplines
Leadership Perspectives:
Pramath Raj Sinha, Founder and Chairperson, Board of Trustees: "Ashoka was founded on a commitment to academic excellence. The Vachani fa’ily’s support and the appointment of Prof. Santanu Chaudhury as Dean represent a massive step forward in our journey to becoming a global hub for advanced computing."
Prof. Santanu Chaudhury, Dean of VSAC: "As AI reshapes society, there is an urgent need to balance innovation with ethics and empathy. VSAC will focus on exploring the future of computing for a 'responsible humanity,' ensuring efficiency never comes at the cost of our values."
About Ashoka University, Delhi-NCR:
Ashoka University is a premier interdisciplinary higher education and research-focused institution, offering world-class opportunities in the natural sciences, social sciences and humanities. Established in 2014 by leaders, thinkers, academics and philanthropists from diverse fields, it operates on a unique model of collective philanthropy, blending the finest governance practices with cutting-edge pedagogy and an internationally reputed faculty.
Today, the University has a community of 3000+ students, and operates 20+ dedicated Centres of Excellence, producing research and interventions for impact in areas such as public health and disease control, energy transition, digitisation of society, and women empowerment, among other areas of public policy. The University stands for principles of inclusivity and diversity, having more than 57% women, 4% international scholars, 100+ specially abled students, and over 47% students on scholarships.
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