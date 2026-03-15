SJC Confirms Continuity Of Judicial Work Remotely With Full Efficiency

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) has affirmed that judicial work will continue efficiently amid the current conditions through the constant convening of all judicial hearings at courts virtually.

It clarified that by operating the remote litigation system, this approach ensures the continuous adjudication of cases and electronic issuance of rulings based on the highest standards of organization and efficiency in judicial procedures.

In a statement yesterday, the SJC highlighted that it continues to enforce the mechanism for sharing video hearing links via text messages as part of the service of process, enabling litigants and parties to appear at remote hearings at their scheduled times.

These systems, the SJC says, include the electronic portal, smartphone court application, as well as the“Taqadi” Platform and virtual employee service via WhatsApp.

As such, President of the Court of Appeal, Judge Sultan Al Dosari, said the judicial hearings at the court have continued throughout the current situation, convening remotely while taking into account the circumstances facing parties in various criminal, labor, civil, and family judicial divisions. He explained that since March 1, 2026, the court has scrutinized over 409 lawsuits.

For his part, President of the Investment and Trade Court Judge Khalid bin Ali Al Obaidly, said the court has expanded the remote communication system during the current period to encompass all appeals chambers as well as trial chambers.

President of Court of First Instance Judge Ghanem Al Humaidi, emphasized that the court has decided to transition all its hearings to remote litigation, adding that since March 1, the court held over 149 hearings and scrutinized over 2,524 lawsuits remotely, in addition to receiving requests and services via the SJC's portal and official channels, whose total electronic submissions reached over 8,596 requests and services.

President of the Court of Execution, Dr. Ibrahim Al Mohannadi, emphasized the Court's commitment to conducting family case enforcement proceedings through the relevant judicial divisions and the Child Custody Office remotely, ensuring that proceedings are carried out without prejudice to the parties.

He noted that the Court has heard more than 85 cases remotely.

The Council indicated that during the first week of March, the number of deposits into the court registry reached 693 totaling QR54,918,602, while the total receipts of funds amounted to 1,863 receipts valued at QR27,889,801, and the number of disbursement vouchers was 1,036, totaling QR15,918,399.

Chief Judge of the Electronic Justice Team, Khalid Al Mansouri, underlined that digital transformation in litigation procedures, alongside the full SJC infrastructure preparation, has helped ensure remote functioning of hearings without prejudice to the parties.

In terms of family documentation services, Head of the Family Documentation Department at the Family Court, Judge Dr. Khalid Al Roumi, said all family services are ongoing through electronic systems, in addition to holding remote probate hearings via video link technology, under the Council's court continuity plan.

Statistics show that more than 708 applications and services were submitted and processed through the family documentation system, alongside the hearing of more than 138 cases remotely, he pointed out.