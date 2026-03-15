HMC Reassures Public On Continued Availability Of Medicines

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has reaffirmed the smooth and uninterrupted availability of medicines for patients across Qatar, emphasising that pharmacies within the corporation continue to operate with adequate supplies and strategic reserves, despite the developing geopolitical situation in the region.

Executive Director of Pharmacy at HMC Dr. Ameena Jesaimani, said in a video message posted on X platform that the corporation remains fully committed to ensuring patients receive their medications without disruption.

It reiterated HMC's commitment to maintaining uninterrupted pharmaceutical services and ensuring patients across the country continue to access their prescribed medicines safely and conveniently.

“Hamad Medical Corporation is committed to securing your medication needs through a strategic stock,” she said.“At HMC, we are committed to ensuring that all patients in the State of Qatar continue to receive their medications easily and safely. The corporation's pharmacies provide medicines continuously and maintain a strategic stock to meet patients' needs at all times.”

Her remarks come as Qatar maintains a sufficient strategic stock of food supplies, medicines and essential goods under carefully developed crisis management plans designed to ensure their uninterrupted availability in markets and healthcare facilities.

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Dr. Jesaimani also highlighted HMC's home medication delivery service, introduced to enhance patient convenience.

“Because we value your time and comfort, we have introduced a home medication delivery service in cooperation with Qatar Post,” she said.“You can easily request your medications by calling the unified number 16000 or through the Nar'aakom app.”

She added that once the request is received,“our specialised team will prepare your medications and deliver them to your home quickly and safely.”

HMC also continues to deliver a comprehensive range of emergency and routine healthcare services across its hospital network, with outpatient clinics operating as normal. Patients who need to change their appointments can conveniently reschedule through the Lbaih mobile application at .

Alongside its in-person services, HMC also provides several specialist helplines that enable patients to access professional medical advice from home.

Among these is the Urgent Consultation Service, which allows patients to speak directly with a physician about pressing health concerns by calling 16000 (select option 3, then option 1), available Sunday to Thursday from 8am to 3pm.

In addition to HMC, other healthcare facilities, including health centers operated by the Primary Health Care Corporation as well as private hospitals and clinics, continue to provide services to the public.