Transport Ministry Plans Second Phase Of Intercity Bus Project With Seven New Routes

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 15 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Transport is preparing to launch the second phase of its project to develop regular public transport services between Amman and the governorates, expanding the intercity network with seven new routes following the positive performance of the first phase introduced in mid-2025.The initial phase of the project deployed a fleet of 121 buses, later expanded to 152 buses operating across four main routes linking the capital with the governorate centers of Irbid, Salt, Jerash and Karak, under an operating model based on fixed schedules and modern service standards.Operational data shows that since the service was launched and until the end of February, the buses transported more than 1.6 million passengers through nearly 139,000 trips, reflecting rising reliance on organized public transport as a viable mobility option between governorates.Building on these results, the ministry is moving forward with the second phase as part of a broader plan to establish a more integrated national public transport network and improve connectivity between regions, particularly between the capital and southern governorates, while strengthening links between the northern and central areas of the Kingdom.The new phase will introduce seven additional routes operated by a fleet of around 180 buses, with a daily passenger capacity estimated at approximately 13,500 riders.The planned routes include Amman–Ma'an, Amman–Tafilah and Amman–Ajloun, in addition to direct inter-governorate routes connecting Irbid with Zarqa, Zarqa with Mafraq, and Jerash with both Irbid and Mafraq, expanding the intercity transport network and improving mobility options for commuters.The buses will operate under a modern system incorporating smart transport solutions, including GPS tracking to monitor operations and ensure adherence to schedules, electronic payment systems to facilitate usage, and operational monitoring tools aimed at enhancing efficiency and service quality.The project follows a government-supported operational model, with annual operating support for the second phase estimated at around JD 4.2 million. The support is intended to ensure service sustainability, maintain stable fares and strengthen public transport as a practical alternative to private vehicles.According to the implementation timeline, trial operations for the new routes are expected to begin by mid-June, with full operational launch scheduled by the end of July.The initiative forms part of the ministry's efforts to modernize the Kingdom's public transport system, improve connectivity between cities, and support economic activity by facilitating movement between labor markets across different regions.Regular public transport is also expected to reduce commuting costs for citizens, limit reliance on private vehicles, and ease traffic congestion while improving the efficiency of the country's transport infrastructure.The Cabinet previously approved the second phase of the project, which will operate across seven main routes using 180 buses serving more than 13,000 passengers daily.Under the first phase, official operations began in July 2025 on the Amman–Irbid and Amman–Jerash routes with government support valued at JD 4.5 million.The Irbid–Amman route currently operates with 39 buses running on two main corridors, one connecting Irbid with Sweileh and the University of Jordan Hospital, and the other linking Irbid with Jordan Street and the North Bus Terminal, providing 242 daily trips.The Jerash–Amman line operates 23 buses across two routes, including 17 buses serving the North Bus Terminal and six buses connecting to the University of Jordan Hospital, with a total of 124 daily trips.In December, the ministry also launched the Amman–Salt and Amman–Karak routes as part of the first phase of the intercity transport program, deploying 67 buses equipped with smart transport technologies.The Amman–Karak route operates 32 buses supporting around 122 daily trips, while the Amman–Salt service runs 35 buses distributed between the Salt–University of Jordan Hospital route and the Salt–Douriyat Bridge corridor.