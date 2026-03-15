Türkiye Shows Ambitions To Increase Investments In Azerbaijan - Ata Koseoglu

Türkiye Shows Ambitions To Increase Investments In Azerbaijan - Ata Koseoglu
According to him, Turkish contractors currently have significant projects in Azerbaijan.
"Most of the contracts and work within the Zangezur Corridor project are being carried out by Turkish specialists, but it's not just a matter of numbers. I hope that alternatives will emerge that will benefit all parties, including Türkiye and Azerbaijan. There is still much to learn in terms of investment and infrastructure, because Europe is heavily dependent on this region for energy," he said.
He also noted that the benefits are not limited to Azerbaijan; it's a two-way process. For example, in addition to energy, Azerbaijan has begun investing in Europe.
"The more we see interaction between Southeastern Europe and this region, the more obvious the interdependence becomes. This opens up prospects for stable energy supplies and continued peace," he stressed.
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