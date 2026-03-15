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Russian Drone Attacks Minibus In Kherson

Russian Drone Attacks Minibus In Kherson


2026-03-15 05:04:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service (DSNS) in the Kherson region reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"In the morning, the enemy once again attacked the city. As a result of a Russian drone strike, a minibus caught fire. A civilian man was injured in the attack," the statement said.

According to the DSNS, rescuers extinguished the fire despite the risk of repeated attacks.

Read also: Russian drone strike hits train in Sumy region: Rescuers show aftermath

Rescuers also put out a fire in a five-story residential building that had caught fire due to overnight enemy artillery shelling. Apartments on the third floor and balconies on several floors were burning. No one was injured.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on March 14 Russian occupiers struck the center of Kherson, wounding six civilians.

Photo: State Emergency Service

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