Americans Show Interest In Ukrainian Drones Through Various Channels - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this while speaking with journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Americans have approached us several times. There were several requests either about helping one country or another, or about helping the Americans themselves. Our military are in contact at different levels. We have received letters, phone calls, and requests across all military institutions. For example, I convene the Staff meeting. Palisa reports: a request has arrived. Fedorov reports: a request has arrived. Syrskyi reports: a request has arrived. Hnatov reports: a request has arrived. And all of them at the table formulated the requests from the United States for me. All our institutions received these requests. We responded to them," Zelensky said.

Netanyahu seeks call with Zelensky on countering Iranian drones – media

He also noted that the issue of Ukrainian expertise in defending against Shahed drones had been discussed with the leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Bahrain.

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. President Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News Radio, rejected the Ukrainian government's proposal to help the United States improve protection against attacks by Iranian drones. He stated that the U.S. knows more about drones than anyone else and has the best drones in the world.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky had proposed that the United States sign an agreement on joint drone production (Drone Deal), which would involve producing 10 million drones per year for five years. So far, the document has not been signed.