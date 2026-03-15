Syrskyi Visits Zaporizhzhia Axis, Where Russians Concentrate Forces For Offensive

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he announced this on Facebook.

"I spent another day working in the field, visiting units conducting combat operations in the Zaporizhzhia direction, in the areas of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Zelene, and Varvarivka. In this direction, the enemy is concentrating a significant amount of forces and resources, considering it the main one. The intensity of offensive actions in the Huliaipole area is significantly higher compared to other directions," Syrskyi noted.

Russian spring offensive campaign fails – Zelensky

Following the results of the visit, the Commander-in-Chief clarified combat tasks based on the nature of the enemy's actions and resolved issues on-site related to additional supply of units with ammunition, drones, ground robotic systems, and other logistical resources.

According to Syrskyi, the tasks for Ukrainian defenders remain unchanged: holding lines and positions, inflicting maximum losses on the enemy, seizing the initiative, and preserving lives.

As Ukrinform reported, 144 combat clashes occurred between the Defense Forces and Russian troops over the past day. The enemy exerted the most pressure in the Kostiantynivka direction, while also showing high activity in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions.