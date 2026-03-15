UK, UAE And Türkiye Among Top Foreign Investors In Azerbaijan's Economy

The countries with the largest share in foreign investments in fixed capital in Azerbaijan in 2025 have been revealed, AzerNEWS reports.

The figures were included in the Report on the Activities of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025, which was discussed during a session of the Milli Majlis.

According to the report, 19.8% of total investments in fixed capital last year, amounting to 4.2 billion manats ($2.47 billion), came from foreign sources.

Out of the 4.0 billion manats ($2.35 billion) invested by foreign countries and international organizations, 96.3% was provided by investors from the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Türkiye, Russia, the United States, Switzerland, Japan, Iran, Hungary, India, and France.

Overall, 21.2 billion manats ($12.47 billion) were invested in fixed capital from all financial sources in 2025 for the development of Azerbaijan's economic and social sectors.

Of this amount:

74.8% (15.9 billion manats – $9.35 billion) was directed to the non-oil and gas sector. 25.2% (5.3 billion manats – $3.12 billion) was invested in the oil and gas sector.

The report also highlighted increasing activity from private investors. Compared with the previous year, investments in Azerbaijan's economy by the non-state sector rose by 11.5%, while investments from this sector in the non-oil and gas segment increased by 11.1%.