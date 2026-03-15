Former Belgian PM Urges EU To Treat Azerbaijan As Key Partner

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The European Union should give special attention to Azerbaijan as an“island of stability” in a region under pressure, former Belgian Prime Minister Yves Leterme said during a panel discussion at the Global Baku Forum, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the 13th edition of the forum in Baku, Leterme noted that Azerbaijan has achieved significant progress over the past two decades.

According to him, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the country has created substantial opportunities for economic development.

“Azerbaijan has seen impressive achievements over the past 15–20 years. We must understand that we need to gain Azerbaijan's attention. We are obliged to respect Azerbaijan as a partner with whom dialogue is necessary,” Leterme said.

He emphasized that the EU should approach relations with Azerbaijan through mutual respect and constructive engagement, warning that interference in internal affairs can undermine dialogue.

“For example, when we interfere in the internal affairs of a country like Azerbaijan and adopt resolutions, we must understand that by doing so we are closing the doors to future negotiations,” he stated.

Leterme also pointed out that such actions complicate cooperation in key sectors, including energy.

“We have been interfering in Azerbaijan's internal affairs for years, and the next day we come and ask: 'Can you sell us more gas?' This is a typical European attitude that does not work in a world where interests are more important than values,” he added.