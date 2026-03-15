EBRD Official: Middle Corridor Growth Creates Ecosystem That Benefits Both Asia And Europe

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The development of the Middle Corridor is bringing economic benefits not only to Central Asia but also to Europe, according to Alkis Drakinos, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the South-Eastern Europe and Trans-Caspian region business summit held within the framework of the Global Baku Forum, Drakinos emphasized that the growing demand for trade, energy, and infrastructure is driving sustained interest in the corridor.

Drakinos, who represents the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in the South Caucasus, noted that global market fluctuations are unlikely to reduce the importance of the route.

“Central Asia is experiencing a demographic boom. The societies there are very young. Economies are producing more and needs are also growing,” he said.

According to him, the benefits of expanding trade links extend beyond the region itself. Countries of the European Union not only import resources such as energy from the region but also export goods to the rapidly growing markets of Central Asia.

“As a result, a sustainable trend is forming, trade volumes are increasing, and in the long term the development of this route will fully justify itself,” Drakinos added.

He also stressed that having multiple transport routes is crucial for economic resilience.

“In today's world it is much better for market participants who have a choice not to depend on a single route or logistical option. When there is a whole ecosystem of transportation alternatives, that is the real source of sustainability,” he said.