Trump Says Not Ready To Agree To Iran Ceasefire Deal Yet

U.S. President Donald Trump said that despite Iran's reported willingness to negotiate, he is not interested in reaching a deal to end the conflict. In a phone interview with NBC News, Trump said conditions were not yet favorable for an agreement.

Trump also expressed uncertainty about the status of Mojtaba Khamenei, whom he referred to as Iran's new leader. He said he did not know whether Mojtaba Khamenei was alive, adding that no one had publicly confirmed his status.

The U.S. president further claimed that American forces had destroyed much of Iran's Kharg Island and suggested that additional strikes could occur. He also said the United States and Israel had eliminated a large portion of Iran's missile and drone capabilities.

Trump added that Iran's remaining military capability mainly involved laying mines or launching short-range missiles. He said those capabilities could also be removed once operations along Iran's coastline were completed.

The war between the United States, Israel and Iran has now entered its sixteenth day, with continued air strikes and missile exchanges reported across the region. Overnight attacks reportedly targeted several Iranian cities while Iran launched retaliatory strikes toward Israeli territory and U.S. facilities.

The conflict has raised international concern over a wider regional war, particularly as attacks and counter-attacks continue across multiple fronts in the Middle East. Several countries have urged restraint while monitoring the rapidly changing military situation.

Despite Trump's claim that Iran wants negotiations, Iranian officials have rejected talks with Washington during the conflict. Authorities in Tehran say the outcome and duration of the war remain uncertain as fighting continues.