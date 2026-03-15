Kanshi Ram's Birth Anniversary: Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Pay Tribute

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday paid tribute to the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Kanshi Ram, on his birth anniversary, calling him a "great social reformer" who accomplished the historic task of organising the Dalit, deprived, exploited, and backward classes.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "The great social reformer, the esteemed Shri Kanshi Ram Ji, accomplished the historic task of organising the Dalit, deprived, exploited, and backward classes and securing them a respectable place in the mainstream of Indian politics. His contribution to the struggle for social justice and equality will forever remain an inspiration."

महान समाज सुधारक मान्यवर कांशीराम जी ने दलित, वंचित, शोषित और पिछड़े वर्गों को संगठित कर उन्हें भारतीय राजनीति की मुख्यधारा में सम्मानजनक स्थान दिलाने का ऐतिहासिक कार्य किया। सामाजिक न्याय और बराबरी की लड़ाई में उनका योगदान सदैव प्रेरणादायी रहेगा। उनकी जयंती पर हम उन्हें विनम्र... twitter/EjmXynUBap

- Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 15, 2026

Rahul Gandhi's Tribute

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to Kanshi Ram, saying his tireless struggle for the rights of the poor, Dalits, and the deprived is an inspiration. "On the birth anniversary of the Bahujan hero, the respected Manyavar Kanshi Ram Ji, I pay my humble respects. His tireless struggle and dedication for the rights of the poor, Dalits, and the deprived are an inspiration for all of us," he said.

"He believed that the Constitution is the true strength of Dalits, backward classes, and the deprived. That very Constitution is in danger today--the very ones who took oath on Baba Saheb's Constitution to come to power are now bent on weakening it," he added.

Who was Kanshi Ram?

Kanshi Ram, the founder of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), was born on March 15, 1934, in Punjab. He dedicated his life to uplifting the marginalised sections of society and empowering the Bahujan Samaj.

From an early age, Kanshi Ram displayed a deep sense of empathy and compassion towards the plight of oppressed communities. He recognised the inherent inequalities perpetuated by the caste system and resolved to challenge the status quo through organised political action.

Founding the Bahujan Samaj Party

In 1984, Kanshi Ram founded the Bahujan Samaj Party with the objective of uniting the Bahujan Samaj, comprising Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, and Religious Minorities, into a formidable political force.

He remained steadfast in his commitment to the cause of social transformation and economic emancipation. He tirelessly mobilised support among the Bahujan communities, inspiring millions to join the movement for equality and justice.

(ANI)

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