Sanjana Ganesan's Heartwarming Anniversary Message For Jasprit Bumrah

Cricket fans are used to seeing Jasprit Bumrah deliver match-winning spells on the field, but off the field, the bowler has a softer side. His wife, sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, shared a special message for her "best friend" as the two marked five years of togetherness. Taking to Instagram, Sanjana posted a couple of pictures of them at the ground during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. One picture showed the couple sharing a warm hug. Along with the pictures, she wrote a note for Bumrah that read: "No matter where life takes us, no matter how loud the world gets, there's always this, you, me, and a hug that feels like home. Five years married to my best friend. My favourite story, always and forever." Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by S A N J A N A G A N E S A N (@sanjanaganesan)

Bumrah and Sanjana tied the knot on March 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Goa. In September 2023, the couple welcomed their son, Angad.

Over the years, the two have often shared glimpses of their life together and have become one of the most loved couples among cricket fans on social media. Clips of their light-hearted exchanges at stadiums frequently go viral online.

Bumrah's On-Field Success

Meanwhile, Bumrah recently played a key role in India's success at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. India became the first team to win the T20 WC title at home, the first team to win it back-to-back, and the first team to win all three T20 WC crowns after they thrashed New Zealand by 96 runs in a one-sided final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Bumrah picked up a four-wicket haul and was named Player of the Match for his superb bowling.

The right-arm pacer was also the joint-highest wicket-taker of the tournament alongside mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, both taking 14 wickets.

The Indian fast bowler recalled the disappointment of narrowly missing out on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 title in Ahmedabad before finally crossing the line this time by clinching the T20 title. (ANI)

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