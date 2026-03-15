Thalapathy Vijay And Trisha Krishnan To Marry Soon? Actress Mother Uma's Hint Sparks Wedding Buzz

Thalapathy Vijay And Trisha Krishnan To Marry Soon? Mother Uma Drops Hint: The alleged relationship of the Ghilli stars has been making headlines ever since the TVK Chief's wife, Sangeetha, filed for divorce.

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan made their first public appearance together after the controversy started, at a recent wedding reception. The duo arrived together at the event in matching outfits, further fuelling the rumours.

Later, it was rumoured that Vijay made this bold move to make his relationship with Trisha official, amidst the chaos created by Sangeetha's divorce petition. It was also speculated that the actor-politician would soon marry his Leo co-star, once he legally parts ways with his estranged wife.

Meanwhile, a recent action by Trisha's mother, Uma Krishnan, has prompted fans to believe that the rumours about her wedding plans with Vijay are indeed true.

Recently, a fan-made reel claiming that Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are indeed getting married soon circulated online.

The report suggested that the rumoured couple are indeed keen to make their relationship official, soon after the elections. It also suggested that a major announcement on the same will be made very soon. However, what caught the eagle eye of the netizens is Trisha's mother, Uma Krishnan's "Like" on this particular reel.

Now, the fans of Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan are considering the actress's mother's reaction to this particular reel as the much-needed confirmation for their wedding plans. The redditors are now suggesting that Uma Krishnan is also keen to officially announce Trisha's relationship with Vijay.

Some are even observing that the star's mother must be feeling anxious amid all the social media scrutiny her daughter has faced since Sangeetha's divorce petition was leaked online. However, another major section of Trisha's fans, who are still unable to digest these new developments, are suggesting that Uma Krishnan might have liked this reel by mistake.

But, others point out that the Thug Life star's mother has similarly liked many reels and posts that dropped hints on Vijay and Trisha's secret relationship, much before they made their public appearance. And all those speculations eventually turned out to be true. However, Vijay, as always, has been maintaining a deep silence over these reports.