Soni Razdan's Touching Birthday Message For 'Baby Girl' Alia Bhatt

Birthdays in the Bhatt household are always special, and this year was no different. As Alia Bhatt rang in her 33rd birthday on Sunday, March 15, her mother, veteran actor Soni Razdan, made sure to make her "baby girl" feel extra special.

Razdan took to her Instagram account on Sunday to post a touching message for her daughter, giving fans a glimpse into the close bond the two share. The actress dropped a series of pictures featuring Alia, along with a note celebrating the actor not just for her success, but for the person she has become.

It read, "Happy Birthday to a very special girl, our baby girl, our life. You are the most generous, kind, and loving soul -- and always have been. They say that in life you receive what you give to others."

"May you receive all that goodness and so much more in return. May you continue to inspire us, and everyone whose life you touch, with your warmth and your beautiful spirit. And may your tribe always grow. Love you to the moon, the stars, and back again," Razdan added.

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

A Look at Alia's Versatile Career

Over the years, Alia has carved a special place for herself in Indian cinema with performances that showcase her versatility. From playing the brave spy in 'Raazi' to portraying the powerful and layered character in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' the actor has repeatedly impressed movie buffs and critics alike with her range.

Upcoming Project: 'Alpha'

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in the much-anticipated spy thriller 'Alpha'. The film also stars Sharvari Wagh, along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles.

The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously directed the series 'The Railway Men.' It is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The project also marks Alia Bhatt's first film with Yash Raj Films.

'Alpha' is the sixth installment in the highly successful YRF Spy Universe, which already boasts blockbusters such as 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'War,' and 'Pathaan.' 'Alpha' will arrive in theatres on July 10, 2026. (ANI)

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