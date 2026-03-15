Bengaluru School Punishes Students By Making Them Stand In Hot Sun Parents Outraged

Bengaluru: A shocking incident has come to light from a private school in Yelahanka's Attur Layout. Around five to six students, some as young as first-graders, were given a harsh punishment for being just two minutes late for school. They were forced to stand in the hot sun for two full hours.

This move by the school principal has sparked massive anger, with many demanding that the Education Department step in and take action. The whole thing blew up after someone recorded a video of the little kids standing sadly outside the classroom and posted it online. The video quickly went viral.

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Principal's Arrogant Reply

When parents confronted the principal, her response was even more shocking. She reportedly told them, "If you think making them stand in the sun is wrong, then we will just stop having physical education classes. Don't children get sun when they play outside anyway?" She basically compared this cruel punishment to a regular PE class.

'Kannada Not Required'

To make matters worse, the principal was speaking to the parents in English. When one parent asked her to speak in Kannada, she shot back, "Not required." This dismissive attitude has also drawn a lot of flak on social media.

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