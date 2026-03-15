Shah Slams Rahul Gandhi For Opposing India, Defaming It At AI Summit

Shah Accuses Congress of Defaming India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused Congress of "defaming" the country as he tore into the opposition over their youth wing's shirtless protest at AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Addressing public rally in Guwahati, Shah reaffirmed the opposition's right to protest but condemned them for protesting at the AI Summit, which he said was a global platform to strengthen India, not a place to get involved in "personal politics".

Shah said that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, in his opposition to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has started opposing India. "Congress has tried to defame the country by removing clothes at the AI Summit. We are all in politics. We were also in opposition, but there's a place for it. You made the summit a platform for personnel politics, where the whole world gathered to see India, invest in India," he said.

"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that in your opposition to Narendra Modi and the BJP, you have started to oppose India. Instead of apologising, Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress workers who have protested half-nakedly are lion-hearted. I don't think any responsible political party will do that," he added.

Amit Shah further challenged Congress to oppose the BJP "with all their might", but criticised them for "narrowing the possibilities" of Indian youth by demonstrating in such a manner on a global platform. "He (Rahul Gandhi) is defaming India and its democracy in front of the world. You can oppose us, oppose us with all your might, but you run away in Parliament. But where the whole world comes to see India's youth strength, there you are narrowing their possibilities. India's public will not forgive you," he said.

Praise for Assam's Health Sector Development

Shah also praised Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's efforts to make Assam a "complete state" in the health sector. "He has made Assam self-sufficient in the health sector even before the end of his term. Himanta was telling me in the car today that he wants to make Assam such that not a single patient has to go outside Assam to seek treatment. We want to create a state where poor patients from Bengal and the Northeast can seek treatment... I am very happy that patients who used to travel from here to Chennai, Mumbai, Karnataka, and Delhi for cancer treatment will now be able to receive treatment in government hospitals closer to their families," he said.

Inaugurations and Foundation Stones

Shah inaugurated the newly constructed Pragjyotishpur Medical College & Hospital in Guwahati during his visit to Assam. He also inaugurated the Golaghat and Tinsukia cancer centres.

Additionally, the Union Home Minister virtually laid the foundation stones for super-speciality hospitals at the Diphu, Jorhat, and Barpeta Medical College & Hospitals. He also laid the foundation stone for the Swasthya Bhawan at Sixmile in Guwahati and for the Abhayapuri District Hospital. (ANI)

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