Amrita Rao Calls Jolly LLB 'Way Ahead Of Its Time' As The Film Clocks 13 Years

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) It has been 13 years since the audience was introduced to actor Arshad Warsi as Advocate Jagdish Tyagi (Jolly) in the 2013 courtroom comedy, "Jolly LLB".

Commemorating the milestone, the leading lady of the drama, Amrita Rao, took to her official Instagram handle and expressed her gratitude for being a part of such a movie.

Amrita further revealed that ever since she heard the narration, she had no doubt that "Jolly LLB" was way ahead of its time.

She penned on the photo-sharing app, "JOLLY LLB Anniversary today...Feel lucky to be a part of movies that have made a special place in the hearts of the audience After the narration I had no doubt that his film was Way Ahead of its time!!! (sic)"

Amrita further claimed that her most beloved memory from the movie is learning how to ride a scooty.

"One of the sweetest and most satisfying memories of playing Merut ki Sandhya aka Jolly's Sandhu...I practiced learning the scooty for this one...And the "Tu tada" desi style of talking..." the 'Vivaah' actress went on to add.

Lauding her co-star Arshad and director Subhash Kapoor, she concluded the post saying, "Subhash Kapoor at his best on set...Arshad has always been the most entertaining and truly a JOLLY good co-star (sic)."

Backed by Fox Star Studios, "Jolly LLB" stars Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla in crucial roles, along with others.

The movie shares the tale of Advocate Jagdish Tyagi (Played by Arshad Warsi), who is trying to get justice for the six innocent labourers who lost their lives in a tragic road accident.

The project has turned into a successful film franchise. The second instalment, "Jolly LLB 2", led by Akshay Kumar, reached the movie buffs back in 2017.

"Jolly LLB 3" brought together Akshay and Arshad, resulting in another entertaining watch.