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Amsterdam Mayor Labels Jewish School Explosion as “Deliberate Attack”
(MENAFN) An explosion at a Jewish school in Amsterdam has been described as “a deliberate attack against the Jewish community” by the city’s mayor.
Femke Halsema said the overnight blast caused only minor damage to the outer wall of the school in the Buitenveldert district, and no injuries were reported.
“This is a cowardly act of aggression towards the Jewish community,” the mayor said, emphasizing that Amsterdam “must be a place where Jews can live safely.” The Dutch Prime Minister added that “there must be no place for antisemitism” in the country.
Security had already been heightened at Jewish institutions following a suspected arson attack on a synagogue in Rotterdam the previous day. Firefighters and police responded quickly to the scene of the school explosion, and authorities are reportedly reviewing CCTV footage showing someone placing explosives.
After the incident, Halsema expressed understanding for “the fear and anger of Jewish Amsterdammers” who have been “increasingly confronted with antisemitism.” Investigations are ongoing, and police have not yet publicly speculated on the motive.
Concerns have been raised globally that Jewish and US communities could be targeted following joint Israeli-US strikes on Iran. According to reports, Israel’s foreign ministry stated on Saturday that “in the Netherlands, an antisemitism epidemic is raging,” referencing recent attacks in Amsterdam and Rotterdam, as well as “the pogrom against Israelis in Amsterdam in November 2024,” which involved violence against Israeli football fans.
Femke Halsema said the overnight blast caused only minor damage to the outer wall of the school in the Buitenveldert district, and no injuries were reported.
“This is a cowardly act of aggression towards the Jewish community,” the mayor said, emphasizing that Amsterdam “must be a place where Jews can live safely.” The Dutch Prime Minister added that “there must be no place for antisemitism” in the country.
Security had already been heightened at Jewish institutions following a suspected arson attack on a synagogue in Rotterdam the previous day. Firefighters and police responded quickly to the scene of the school explosion, and authorities are reportedly reviewing CCTV footage showing someone placing explosives.
After the incident, Halsema expressed understanding for “the fear and anger of Jewish Amsterdammers” who have been “increasingly confronted with antisemitism.” Investigations are ongoing, and police have not yet publicly speculated on the motive.
Concerns have been raised globally that Jewish and US communities could be targeted following joint Israeli-US strikes on Iran. According to reports, Israel’s foreign ministry stated on Saturday that “in the Netherlands, an antisemitism epidemic is raging,” referencing recent attacks in Amsterdam and Rotterdam, as well as “the pogrom against Israelis in Amsterdam in November 2024,” which involved violence against Israeli football fans.
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