CBSE Cancels Class 12 Board Exams For UAE, GCC Students Amid Regional Situation

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Indian education board CBSE announced on Sunday, March 15, it would be cancelling all board exams for Class 12 students living in the Middle East amid the ongoing regional situation.

In a circular, the body said all exams of Class 12 from March 16 until April 10 would be cancelled for students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Meanwhile, earlier exams which had been postponed will also be cancelled.

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The board further clarified it would announce the mode of declaration of Class 12 results in these countries in due course.

Earlier, CBSE had said it would be postponing Class 12 board exams in several Middle East countries, including UAE.

This decision came after a review of the current regional conflict and concerns about student wellbeing. In a circular on March 9, CBSE had said it had decided to delay the exams planned between March 12 and March 16 across the region.

According to the board, the decision was taken after a“critical review” of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war, as well as the "mental agony" and stress students face as they prepare for examinations.

The authority said it would reassess the situation on March 14 and take an appropriate decision regarding the remaining examinations scheduled from March 16 onwards.

The board advised students to remain in contact with their respective school.

On March 7, the examinations for Class 12 students scheduled to take place between March 9 and March 11, was postponed.

CBSE had already postponed Class 10 aboard exams in the Middle East regions. The exams scheduled for Thursday, March 5, and Friday, March 6, in schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were postponed.

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams in UAE, Gulf; class 12 test postponed CBSE cites students' 'mental agony', postpones Class 12 board exams in UAE until March 16 CBSE postpones Class 12 board exams for March 9-11 in UAE, 6 other countries