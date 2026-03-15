Resident Families In UAE To Get Free Fazaa Membership For Year Of The Family 2026

The initiative carries a message of appreciation to every family that has chosen the UAE as a place to live and work, emphasising that the UAE community is built on cooperation and integration

Fazaa, in cooperation with the Ministry of Family, announced the launch of a community initiative granting free Fazaa discount memberships to resident families in the UAE in conjunction with the“Year of the Family 2026”, reaffirming the country's commitment to supporting family stability, enhancing quality of life, and strengthening social cohesion.

The initiative reflects the UAE government's vision of supporting families as partners in development, promoting social cohesion, solidarity, and quality of life.

The initiative also carries a message of appreciation to every family that has chosen the UAE as a place to live and work, emphasising that the UAE community is built on cooperation and integration among diverse cultures living on its land.

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The new membership allows resident families to benefit from a wide network of services and discounts covering various aspects of daily life, including:

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To ensure easy registration, Fazaa announced the activation of the registration link through the official website,, allowing resident families to submit their membership requests and activate them easily.

A dedicated technical support team has also been assigned through the call centre to respond to enquiries and assist with the activation of digital cards.

To qualify, the family must include at least one son or daughter, and the membership will remain valid throughout the Year of the Family 2026, expiring at the end of the year.

Hessa Abdulrahman Tahlak, assistant undersecretary for the development sector at the Ministry of Family, stated, 'The UAE believes that the well-being of society begins with the well-being of every family living on its land and that the stability and happiness of families are central to the country's vision for enhancing quality of life and building a more prosperous and cohesive community.'

She added that initiatives launched in this framework continue the vision of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who established a humanitarian model based on embracing people, valuing their contributions, and promoting dignity and coexistence among all who live in the UAE.

For his part, Ahmed Mohammed Buharoon, General Manager of Fazaa, stated that the launch of this initiative comes within the framework of supporting national efforts aimed at providing an integrated living environment that enhances the well-being and stability of resident families.

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