We Feel Safe Here In Doha: American Rider Christine Vanderveen

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Doha: American rider Christine Vanderveen praised the Doha Equestrian Tour's swift response and the support extended to athletes during the situation.

She noted that organisers worked quickly to provide safe options for riders who wished to relocate their horses while maintaining a supportive environment for those remaining in Doha.

“I feel comfortable here the atmosphere in Doha feels like family,” Vanderveen said.

Currently competing in the local show jumping event at Al Shaqab, she described the decision to hold a domestic competition as a positive step that allowed riders to maintain their horses' rhythm and training schedule.

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According to Vanderveen, the past week in Doha provided valuable preparation time, with her horse staying in excellent condition despite the surrounding circumstances.

She also expressed optimism that the five-star competitions of the Tour series will go ahead as planned, highlighting how the Tour continues to provide riders with a strong platform for training and competition.