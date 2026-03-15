Qatar Develops Integrated Food Security System With Strategic Grain Reserve

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar has developed a comprehensive, sustainable national food security system to strengthen local production, diversify supply sources, and ensure stable food availability nationwide.

As part of strengthening national reserves, Qatar has enhanced its strategic grain storage capacity to approximately 320,000 tonnes, ensuring a reliable supply of essential food commodities and reinforcing the country's preparedness for emergencies or supply disruptions.

Demonstrating Qatar's achievements in the food security sector in an illustrative video on X, the Ministry of Municipality said that the integrated system covers the entire food value chain, from production and storage to marketing, through close cooperation between government entities and the private sector.

It added that the initiative supports Qatari farms and provides platforms to market local agricultural products, contributing to the diversified production of vegetables, poultry, dairy products, and fish to meet the needs of the domestic market.

In Qatar, the Ministry said that food security is based on an integrated national framework that relies on forward planning, diversified supply sources, and strong support for local production. The Ministry of Municipality leads this system through the development of policies and the enhancement of supply chain resilience.

The agricultural sector has witnessed rapid growth through the adoption of modern technologies, helping local farms meet the demand for essential vegetables during peak production seasons.

Local production of key vegetables has played a major role in supplying the domestic market, achieving 100 percent coverage for cucumbers, eggplants, and zucchini, 98 percent for tomatoes, and 42 percent for sweet peppers. In some months, these products reached full market coverage while maintaining quality standards that meet consumer expectations.

Local agricultural products are marketed through dedicated channels that support farmers, including the Mahaseel network, which currently operates 115 sales outlets across the country to promote locally grown produce and improve its accessibility to consumers.

Domestic production also extends beyond vegetables to include dairy products, poultry, eggs, and livestock, contributing to broader food supply stability.

Meanwhile, the fisheries sector continues to develop steadily. The Aquatic Research Center is supporting the sustainability and growth of the local fisheries industry.

The Ministry of Municipality continues to support national food security plans by empowering local producers and encouraging greater private sector participation in the agricultural and food sectors. Through these initiatives, the ministry seeks to create a supportive environment that facilitates the marketing of local products and expands their reach to consumers.

The Ministry has also implemented several initiatives aimed at promoting modern and sustainable agriculture, including the expansion of greenhouse farming, modern irrigation networks, hydroponic cultivation, and organic farming. These advanced techniques help optimise water and fertiliser use while reducing reliance on pesticides, contributing to higher productivity and improved agricultural quality.

As a result, local production of greenhouse vegetables has significantly increased in recent years, strengthening Qatar's progress toward food self-sufficiency and supporting the long-term development goals outlined in Qatar National Vision 2030.