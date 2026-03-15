403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Galgotias University Basketball Team Wins Silver at IIT Delhi Sports Fest
(MENAFN- Concept PR) Greater Noida, 13 March 2026: Galgotias University Basketball team has won second place at the annual sports fest hosted by the IIT Delhi. The teams from various universities took part in the event. The event was a true manifestation of high competition, skills, and strategy involved in the game. The Galgotias team stood tall and strong during the 3-day event, showing commitment, team spirit, strength, gameplay, grit, and skills.
The zeal and determination of each member of the team were a true manifestation of the hard work, fair play, and skills involved in the game. Throughout these matches, the team has shown unparalleled spirit. A few of the players were injured at the end of the match, but the team has shown unparalleled unity in tackling these challenges with passion and strength. The main reason for their winning is that the team players played as one team, not as individual players. They continue to push and support one another, with a sense of commitment, as seen in this match.
Besides, apart from winning the match, the respect among the players, their joy in playing, and their exemplary display of sportsmanship, professionalism, and fair play are noteworthy. Galgotias University is proud of their young athletes who not only won the trophy but also represented the university at the national level. The university is motivating its students to not only excel in academics but also in sporting events.
The entire Galgotias University is appreciative of the basketball team's extraordinary performance and wishes them more success in their future tournaments, knowing that they would surely make the university proud with their talent and sportsmanship.
About Galgotias University
Galgotias University is among the world’s leading universities in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS Rankings) and Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings.
Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201–1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities, this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias’ unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education. Galgotias has also been accredited with NAAC A+ grade in its very first cycle, achieving these milestones in a record time of just 14 years.
In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001–1200 band. This recognition reinforces the university’s growing stature in the international academic landscape and reflects its consistent progress across global higher education benchmarks.
These recognitions highlight Galgotias University’s strong focus on teaching excellence, research impact, internationalization, industry integration, and innovation driven learning, shaping globally competent graduates ready for the challenges of the future.
The zeal and determination of each member of the team were a true manifestation of the hard work, fair play, and skills involved in the game. Throughout these matches, the team has shown unparalleled spirit. A few of the players were injured at the end of the match, but the team has shown unparalleled unity in tackling these challenges with passion and strength. The main reason for their winning is that the team players played as one team, not as individual players. They continue to push and support one another, with a sense of commitment, as seen in this match.
Besides, apart from winning the match, the respect among the players, their joy in playing, and their exemplary display of sportsmanship, professionalism, and fair play are noteworthy. Galgotias University is proud of their young athletes who not only won the trophy but also represented the university at the national level. The university is motivating its students to not only excel in academics but also in sporting events.
The entire Galgotias University is appreciative of the basketball team's extraordinary performance and wishes them more success in their future tournaments, knowing that they would surely make the university proud with their talent and sportsmanship.
About Galgotias University
Galgotias University is among the world’s leading universities in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS Rankings) and Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings.
Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201–1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities, this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias’ unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education. Galgotias has also been accredited with NAAC A+ grade in its very first cycle, achieving these milestones in a record time of just 14 years.
In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001–1200 band. This recognition reinforces the university’s growing stature in the international academic landscape and reflects its consistent progress across global higher education benchmarks.
These recognitions highlight Galgotias University’s strong focus on teaching excellence, research impact, internationalization, industry integration, and innovation driven learning, shaping globally competent graduates ready for the challenges of the future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment