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The UAE is a safe haven for expats, local entrepreneur and philanthropist asserts during period of uncertainty
(MENAFN- Panasian1) Date: Dubai, UAE; March 13, 2026
Amid regional tensions and uncertainty, the UAE community continues to demonstrate resilience and composure. While the nation's well-equipped defence forces are laboriously working to mitigate the impact of the turmoil, civilians have shown solidarity to stay in the UAE, expressing their confidence and trust in the country which prioritises the welfare of its people.
The expat community in the UAE have set a benchmark in the region, forming channels and groups to inhibit misinformation, spread awareness, reach out to those in need, and urge safety protocols. Around 20,200 flight passengers were faced uncertain delay when the airspace was shut down on the first day of the conflict. Many local businesses and social groups stepped up to accommodate them temporarily and helped them to meet their needs.
For Dr. Harmeek Singh, Founder of Plan B Group, who was abroad when war broke, his main goal was to return to the UAE as soon as the flights resumed operations and stay close to his friends, family, and his business. The ongoing tension has resulted in a notable shift in social movement, with many opting for remote work and educational institutions going online. Dr. Singh notes that panic among communities is relatively low as people remain alert of the current situation, follow official announcements, and adhere to the safety regulations.
The role of the UAE authorities has been pivotal in regulating public composure in the country despite round-the-clock fires in the air. While outgoing flights have seen an increase, much of the expatriate population, like Dr. Singh, decided to remain in the UAE, stating that country’s level of security, its advanced infrastructure, and its visionary leadership is unmatched in the region. In fact, there are cases where people are stuck abroad who are voicing concerns to arrive in the UAE as soon as possible, calling the country their second home.
Dr. Harmeek Singh, Founder of Plan B Group, said“ “Many expats have decided to remain in the UAE, saying that the country's efforts to ensure safety and comfort of its people is highly commendable and instils confidence that they are secure. Moreover, the govern’ent’s transparency in keeping everyone alert and updated offers a clear understanding of the situation. We have seen the leadership interact with civilians in public places, assuring them that they are monitoring the situation and that everything is under control. Others are offering temporary stays to stranded travellers. This reflects the communal spirit of the UAE, reinforcing the purpo‘e of ‘Year o’ Family’ initiative launched by the UAE Government earlier this year.
“There have been visuals circulating the media which are baseless and completely false. We strongly urge everyone to fact-check and source information from credible sources instead of being pulled into a cycle that spreads misinformation. What we see on social media platforms contradicts with the reality. You will find people on the streets, families spending quality time, and vehicles on the road, all exercising caution. Despite the ongoing conflict, the UAE proudly stands as a safe haven for”most of us.”
A long-term resident of the UAE, Dr. Singh considers the country his second home. Over the years, he has built an endearing network of family, friends, acquaintances, and businesses, which inspired him to launch society-oriented initiatives. As part of his philanthropic acts, he currently chairs the Middle East branch of Global Sikhs, an international humanitarian organisation dedicated to disaster relief, community welfare, and humanitarian service worldwide. Guided by the Sikh principle of Seva (selfless service), the organisation supports communities irrespective of faith, nationality, or background. He considers such acts to strengthen social bonds between people, understand cultures, and instil a sense of unity during times of distress.
Global Sikhs has activated its regional support network across the Middle East to support communities during the current period of regional uncertainty. The humanitarian initiative will provide assistance such as temporary accommodation, hot meals, and access to verified information based on official government announcements.
“In moments like these, calmness, responsibility, and compassion become essential. Our message is simpl— — follow official government guidelines, rely on verified information, avoid spreading unconfirmed reports, and check in on one another. Global Sikhs stands ready to extend support to anyone in n”ed,” he stressed.
As part of the regional initiative, Global Sikhs has also expanded its operational readiness in Qatar, enabling volunteers to assist communities across the region where required.
Global Sikhs reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian service and standing in solidarity with the UAE and the wider Middle East, encouraging residents to remain calm, responsible, and united during this period.
Amid regional tensions and uncertainty, the UAE community continues to demonstrate resilience and composure. While the nation's well-equipped defence forces are laboriously working to mitigate the impact of the turmoil, civilians have shown solidarity to stay in the UAE, expressing their confidence and trust in the country which prioritises the welfare of its people.
The expat community in the UAE have set a benchmark in the region, forming channels and groups to inhibit misinformation, spread awareness, reach out to those in need, and urge safety protocols. Around 20,200 flight passengers were faced uncertain delay when the airspace was shut down on the first day of the conflict. Many local businesses and social groups stepped up to accommodate them temporarily and helped them to meet their needs.
For Dr. Harmeek Singh, Founder of Plan B Group, who was abroad when war broke, his main goal was to return to the UAE as soon as the flights resumed operations and stay close to his friends, family, and his business. The ongoing tension has resulted in a notable shift in social movement, with many opting for remote work and educational institutions going online. Dr. Singh notes that panic among communities is relatively low as people remain alert of the current situation, follow official announcements, and adhere to the safety regulations.
The role of the UAE authorities has been pivotal in regulating public composure in the country despite round-the-clock fires in the air. While outgoing flights have seen an increase, much of the expatriate population, like Dr. Singh, decided to remain in the UAE, stating that country’s level of security, its advanced infrastructure, and its visionary leadership is unmatched in the region. In fact, there are cases where people are stuck abroad who are voicing concerns to arrive in the UAE as soon as possible, calling the country their second home.
Dr. Harmeek Singh, Founder of Plan B Group, said“ “Many expats have decided to remain in the UAE, saying that the country's efforts to ensure safety and comfort of its people is highly commendable and instils confidence that they are secure. Moreover, the govern’ent’s transparency in keeping everyone alert and updated offers a clear understanding of the situation. We have seen the leadership interact with civilians in public places, assuring them that they are monitoring the situation and that everything is under control. Others are offering temporary stays to stranded travellers. This reflects the communal spirit of the UAE, reinforcing the purpo‘e of ‘Year o’ Family’ initiative launched by the UAE Government earlier this year.
“There have been visuals circulating the media which are baseless and completely false. We strongly urge everyone to fact-check and source information from credible sources instead of being pulled into a cycle that spreads misinformation. What we see on social media platforms contradicts with the reality. You will find people on the streets, families spending quality time, and vehicles on the road, all exercising caution. Despite the ongoing conflict, the UAE proudly stands as a safe haven for”most of us.”
A long-term resident of the UAE, Dr. Singh considers the country his second home. Over the years, he has built an endearing network of family, friends, acquaintances, and businesses, which inspired him to launch society-oriented initiatives. As part of his philanthropic acts, he currently chairs the Middle East branch of Global Sikhs, an international humanitarian organisation dedicated to disaster relief, community welfare, and humanitarian service worldwide. Guided by the Sikh principle of Seva (selfless service), the organisation supports communities irrespective of faith, nationality, or background. He considers such acts to strengthen social bonds between people, understand cultures, and instil a sense of unity during times of distress.
Global Sikhs has activated its regional support network across the Middle East to support communities during the current period of regional uncertainty. The humanitarian initiative will provide assistance such as temporary accommodation, hot meals, and access to verified information based on official government announcements.
“In moments like these, calmness, responsibility, and compassion become essential. Our message is simpl— — follow official government guidelines, rely on verified information, avoid spreading unconfirmed reports, and check in on one another. Global Sikhs stands ready to extend support to anyone in n”ed,” he stressed.
As part of the regional initiative, Global Sikhs has also expanded its operational readiness in Qatar, enabling volunteers to assist communities across the region where required.
Global Sikhs reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian service and standing in solidarity with the UAE and the wider Middle East, encouraging residents to remain calm, responsible, and united during this period.
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