UN Secretary-General Warns Against Worsening Conditions, Rejects Repeating Gaza Catastrophe In Lebanon

MENAFN - Gulf Times) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned against the risk of the situation in Lebanon worsening, due to the ongoing Israeli attacks on wide areas of the country and the accompanying deterioration in humanitarian conditions.

In response to a question posed by Qatar News Agency (QNA) correspondent during a press conference in Beirut regarding an Israeli statement suggesting turning Lebanon into 'another Gaza', Guterres said that he has not seen the statement in question, yet he affirmed that if it truly exists, then it is totally condemned, adding that the situation in Gaza is a catastrophe, and nothing like this can be justified or accepted.

The UN Secretary-General highlighted, "The Lebanese people did not choose war, but were dragged into it," and called for a ceasefire, saying, "There is no military solution - only diplomacy, dialogue and the full implementation of the UN Charter and Security Council resolutions."

Guterres said, "We have witnessed widespread destruction in Lebanon, and there are fears that the south will turn into a wasteland and the suburbs face the risk of being bombed until they are completely destroyed."

He stressed the importance of Israel respecting Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity and noted that the Lebanese state alone should guarantee security, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The UN Secretary-General urged the international community to intensify efforts to support Lebanon, noting that the number of victims has reached hundreds of dead and wounded.

Guterres further emphasized that attacks against UN peacekeeping forces and their positions are unacceptable, constitute a violation of international law, and may amount to war crimes.

He pointed out that the UN is continuing its efforts on the ground, and that peacekeeping forces remain in their positions to ensure neutrality and protect civilians while maintaining continuous contact with all concerned parties.

The UN Secretary-General noted that diplomatic channels remain available, including through his Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis‐Plasschaert and through key member states, in order to spare communities on both sides of the Blue Line further unnecessary suffering.