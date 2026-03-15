WHO Condemns Targeting Of Health Workers In Lebanon

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The World Health Organization (WHO) has denounced the killing of 14 health workers in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, demanding the necessity of protecting medical personnel and health facilities at all times.

In a press statement, Director-General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that these losses of life represent a tragic development amid the escalating crisis in the Middle East, emphasizing the need for urgent measures to de-escalate the crisis and protect the health of people across the region.

Ghebreyesus noted that these incidents highlight the ongoing attack on the healthcare system in Lebanon, which serves as a vital pillar for the population.

The WHO confirmed the deaths of 12 doctors, paramedics, and nurses in an attack that occurred last night on the Burj Qalaouiyeh Primary Healthcare Center in southern Lebanon, while two paramedics were killed in attacks on a health facility.

Since the situation in Lebanon worsened on March 2, amid continuing Israeli attacks on various areas, the WHO has documented 27 attacks on healthcare facilities, resulting in 30 deaths and 35 injuries.

According to international humanitarian law, medical personnel and health facilities must never be attacked or militarized.