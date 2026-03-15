MOPH Issues Guide For Children With Autism Spectrum Disorder Aimed At Addressing The Current Situation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has issued a safety guide for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder under the current situation, which includes key guidelines to support them and outlines the preventive preparations that should be taken in advance.

The guide also included instructions on how to respond during an incident and after it. Within the key guidelines, the ministry recommended preparing a response plan for unexpected situations that includes essential medications and the child's specific needs.

The guidelines also advise identifying a safe family meeting point when needed, and ensuring that the child carries an identification card or wears an identification bracelet that includes their name, a means of communication, and an indication that they have Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The Ministry of Public Health called on families to save and share these guidelines with family members and caregivers, as doing so contributes to supporting and protecting children with autism. The guide recommends preparing an essential kit that includes noise-canceling headphones, the child's favorite comfort item, and essential medications. It is also preferable for the kit to include a file containing the child's key information to facilitate sharing it when needed.

The ministry also advised to calmly and gradually train the children on the steps of the agreed plan, teaching them simple phrases such as "I need help", and using visual supports such as cards, symbols, and pictures to explain the steps and reinforce the child's understanding of the plan.

Regarding how to act during an incident, the Ministry of Public Health guide recommended that everyone remain calm, as the child's sense of safety depends on the caregiver's calmness. Parents and caregivers were encouraged to use short and clear instructions, such as "stay with me" or "we are leaving now," and to continuously reassure the child with phrases such as "everything will be okay."

The ministry emphasized the importance of following the pre-agreed plan and proceeding directly to the designated meeting point, while trying to reduce noise and sensory stimuli as much as possible and using noise-canceling headphones or other available tools to help calm the child.

The Ministry of Public Health also stressed the importance of clearly informing response teams that the child has Autism Spectrum Disorder, to ensure that the child's needs are handled appropriately.

The post-incident guidelines encourage maintaining a calm and supportive approach, as this helps the child recover and adapt. They also emphasize gradually restoring the child's daily routine as soon as possible to enhance their sense of safety and reassure the child using familiar and comforting phrases.

The Ministry of Public Health urged parents and caregivers to monitor any unusual behavioral changes in the child and to consult a healthcare provider when necessary ministry noted that this guide aims to enhance family preparedness and protect children, reaffirming the slogan: "Together towards a safer environment for our children."

For urgent assistance, the Ministry called on the public to call 999, and for health inquiries to call 16000.

MoPH Autism Spectrum Disorder regional tensions