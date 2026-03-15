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Qatar Charity Launches 27Th Night Challenge To Save Patients' Lives
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its Ramadan campaign "Good Starts With You”, Qatar Charity (QC) will launch the "27th Night Challenge,” tomorrow (Sunday) evening, under the theme "Warding off Calamity”, marking what is expected to be the largest fundraising event on YouTube dedicated to life-saving medical interventions. With the support of generous donors, the initiative aims to raise QR 40 million to fund urgent humanitarian medical programs in several countries, in addition to Qatar live event will air from 9:00 p.m. to midnight on the Al-Ghafri YouTube channel (QQQ) and Qatar Charity's YouTube channel. Social media influencer Abdullah Al-Ghafri and broadcaster Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Harami will lead the broadcast, encouraging community engagement and mobilizing contributions throughout the challenge will be joined by several influencers, medical professionals, supporting medical centers, and partner platforms, with Mirsal Qatar serving as the media partner to amplify the humanitarian message and help ensure that the patients' appeal reaches the widest possible audience "27th Night Challenge” is held during the last ten days of Ramadan, drawing on the special significance of the 27th night-when Muslims hope for mercy and forgiveness. Qatar Charity seeks to turn this blessed night into a humanitarian platform for meaningful giving, uniting benefactors around a life-saving effort focused on helping patients, most of them children, receive urgent surgeries that cannot be delayed year, Qatar Charity is placing a special emphasis on the health sector in response to the rising number of critical cases requiring urgent treatment in countries with high need, especially in the areas of cardiac surgery and specialized treatments for children are among the most vulnerable groups, and delays in treatment often lead to life-threatening complications or the loss of early recovery opportunities health initiatives to be supported include open-heart surgeries and the correction of congenital heart defects in children, along with the treatment of eye diseases and surgeries that restore sight. They also cover cochlear implants for children with hearing loss, helping them hear and communicate, as well as the treatment of severe malnutrition in children. In addition, medical interventions will be carried out within Qatar to support patients with chronic illnesses and critical health conditions. Together, these efforts aim to save lives and create new stories of recovery, the "27th Night Challenge” aims to carry out approximately 6,770 surgeries, in addition to providing malnutrition treatment and supporting cancer patients within Qatar-impacting thousands of people and their families initiatives will be implemented in several countries facing major gaps in healthcare services, including Yemen, Mauritania, Djibouti, Gambia, Chad, Niger, Tanzania, Syria, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Somalia, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Morocco, and Jordan, alongside humanitarian cases in Qatar parallel with the live broadcast of the "27th Night Challenge,” Qatar Charity will carry out humanitarian medical camps in four countries, with some surgeries streamed live to highlight transparency and show donors the real impact of their contributions Yemen, the medical teams will work across two tracks: repairing congenital heart defects and performing open-heart surgeries for children. In Bangladesh, surgeons will carry out congenital heart defect repair procedures for children. Ghana will host a camp focused on eye surgeries, along with cochlear implant operations. Meanwhile, Somalia will witness a medical camp dedicated to treating eye diseases and performing eye surgeries Charity calls on generous individuals, institutions, and companies to seize the blessings of this night and join the "27th Night Challenge.” Their contributions, especially in these exceptional circumstances, can help ward off hardships from themselves, their families, and their communities, while saving lives, easing suffering, and giving new hope to children and families awaiting a chance to live with dignity and well-being. Qatar Charity noted that the projects supported through this initiative are eligible for Zakat. Donations can be made during the live broadcast and will continue for two days through Qatar Charity's approved donation channels.
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