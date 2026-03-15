QSL: Al Sadd Slip Keeps Falcon Shield Race Wide Open

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stars League (QSL) title race remains wide open heading into Round 19, with both Al Shamal and Al Gharafa firmly in contention to catch leaders Al Sadd after an eventful Round 18 that also intensified the fight for the top four and the battle to avoid relegation.

The biggest shock of the round came on Friday when Al Sadd suffered a 2-5 defeat to Umm Salal at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium. The result denied the defending champions a chance to extend their advantage at the top and kept the Falcon Shield race very much alive.

Despite the setback that ended their 10-match winning streak in QSL, Al Sadd remain at the summit with 38 points, holding a four-point lead over both Al Shamal and Al Gharafa with just four rounds left in the season.

Second-placed Al Shamal may feel they still have momentum in the race, particularly with a game in hand. Their Round 17 clash against Al Arabi was postponed earlier this month and is scheduled to be played on April 7, potentially giving them a crucial opportunity to close the gap on the leaders.

Level on points with Al Gharafa but ahead on goal difference, Al Shamal will next face seventh-placed Al Duhail (24 points) on Tuesday in a match that could have significant implications both for the title race and the top-four battle.

Al Gharafa, meanwhile, also remain within striking distance of the summit despite a 2-0 loss to Qatar SC on Thursday.

With the league leaders dropping points, the result did little to derail their title ambitions.

They will look to bounce back when they take on Al Ahli (16 points) on Wednesday.

Al Sadd will also be eager to respond to their surprise defeat when they meet Al Arabi on Tuesday, aiming to restore their momentum as the season enters its decisive phase.

Away from the title race, Round 18 also tightened the battle for places in the top four. Al Rayyan suffered a 2-1 defeat to relegation-threatened Al Shahania, a result that could have major implications at both ends of the table.

Despite the loss, Artur Jorge's side remains in fourth place on 24 points, but their position is far from secure. Qatar SC (27 points), Al Arabi (25 points) and Al Duhail are all within reach, ensuring that the race for continental qualification spots remains highly competitive.

Al Rayyan will look to recover when they face Al Wakrah, who sit seventh with 23 points, while Qatar SC, buoyed by their victory over Al Gharafa, will meet Umm Salal, who are expected to carry renewed confidence after their stunning win over Al Sadd. The Orange Fortress currently occupy ninth place with 19 points.

At the bottom of the table, the relegation battle has also intensified. Al Sailiya, currently rooted to the bottom with 15 points, will be desperate to respond after a heavy 4-0 defeat to Al Duhail.

They face a crucial clash against Al Shahania, whose victory over Al Rayyan lifted them to 17 points, giving them fresh hope in the fight to climb away from the drop zone.