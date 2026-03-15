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Afghan Buzkashi Team Travels To Kazakhstan For International Event

Afghan Buzkashi Team Travels To Kazakhstan For International Event


2026-03-15 04:01:07
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan's national Buzkashi team has travelled to Kazakhstan to participate in international competitions.

The General Directorate of the National Olympic Committee said a 15-member national squad - consisting of 12 chapandaz (riders) and three delegation members - was sent by the National Federation of Buzkashi, spear-throwing and traditional games to take part in the international Buzkashi tournament.

It said the competitions will be held from 15 to 21 March in Turkistan City.

According to the Olympic committee, teams from nine countries, including Afghanistan, will participate in the tournament.

hz/sa

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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