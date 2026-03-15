Afghan Buzkashi Team Travels To Kazakhstan For International Event
The General Directorate of the National Olympic Committee said a 15-member national squad - consisting of 12 chapandaz (riders) and three delegation members - was sent by the National Federation of Buzkashi, spear-throwing and traditional games to take part in the international Buzkashi tournament.
It said the competitions will be held from 15 to 21 March in Turkistan City.
According to the Olympic committee, teams from nine countries, including Afghanistan, will participate in the tournament.
hz/sa
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