Trump: Iran“Willing” To Negotiate, But Conditions Not Favourable

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump says Iran is“willing” to reach an agreement, but he is not ready to proceed, saying the terms are not yet favourable.

He made the remarks during a nearly 30-minute telephone interview with NBC News on Saturday.

Trump said he was unwilling to make a deal to end the conflict with Iran despite the country's willingness to do so,“because the terms aren't good enough yet,” but he declined to specify what those terms would be.

“Iran wants to make a deal and I don't want to make it because the terms aren't good enough yet,” he said, adding that any agreement would have to be“very solid.”

When asked about the terms of a potential deal to end the conflict, the president replied:“I don't want to say that to you.” However, he agreed that a commitment from Iran to completely abandon any nuclear ambitions would be part of it.

On 9 March, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told PBS:“I don't think the question of talking with Americans or negotiating with Americans would be on the table again, because we have a very bitter experience of dealing with Americans.”

He added:“During the latest round of negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme in February, the Americans promised they had no intention of attacking, but they did so anyway.”

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the only way to end the ongoing conflict between the US, Israel and Iran was through recognition of his country's“legitimate rights”, payment of reparations, and firm international guarantees against“future aggression.”

kk/sa