China Urges Kabul, Islamabad To Exercise Restraint, Resume Dialogue

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): China has urged Afghanistan and Pakistan to exercise restraint and commence dialogue as soon as possible.

Lin Jian, spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote on X that Beijing hoped both sides would remain calm, exercise restraint and hold face-to-face talks at the earliest opportunity.

He said the Chinese special envoy in Kabul, Yue Xiaoyong, had begun mediation visits to both countries.

He added that Beijing wanted Islamabad and Kabul to achieve a ceasefire at an early date and resolve disputes and differences through dialogue, emphasising that China stood ready to continue making active efforts to facilitate reconciliation and ease tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Pakistan's military regime once again violated Afghan airspace and carried out fresh airstrikes in Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, Paktika and other areas on 12 March.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), wrote on X:“In continuation of past aggressions and crimes, Pakistan's military regime once again bombed Kabul, Kandahar, Paktia, Paktika and other areas.”

Afghan security forces also carried out retaliatory attacks against Pakistan.

kk/sa