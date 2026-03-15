Fastag Annual Pass Fee Revised To Rs 3,075 From April 1 For FY27: NHAI

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Sunday announced a revision in the FASTag annual pass fee for the financial year 2026–27.

The fee has been increased from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075 and the revised rate will come into effect from April 1, 2026.

“NHAI has announced the revision of the applicable fee for the FASTag Annual Pass from the current Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,075 for the Financial Year 2026–27,” the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said.

According to NHAI, the revision has been made in line with the provisions of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

The FASTag Annual Pass has been gaining popularity among private vehicle owners, with more than 56 lakh users currently availing the facility.

The revised annual pass will continue to be available for eligible non-commercial vehicles that have a valid FASTag.

It can be used at around 1,150 fee plazas located on national highways and expressways across the country.

The FASTag Annual Pass allows users to avoid frequent recharges by paying a one-time fee that remains valid for one year or for up to 200 toll plaza crossings, whichever comes earlier.

The facility is designed to make highway travel more convenient and cost-effective for regular commuters.

Once the payment is made, the annual pass is activated on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle within two hours.

Users can purchase or renew the pass through the Rajmarg Yatra App or the official website of NHAI.

“The annual pass gets activated within two hours on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle after payment of the one-time fee through the Rajmarg Yatra App or the National Highways Authority of India website,” it added.

The FASTag Annual Pass was launched on Independence Day, August 15, 2025, and has received strong response from highway users.

NHAI said the growing adoption of the pass reflects the convenience it offers to people travelling frequently on national highways across India.