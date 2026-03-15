TN's Udangudi Supercritical Thermal Power Plant Set For Full Operation By June

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu is set to significantly strengthen its power generation capacity with the Udangudi Supercritical Thermal Power Project beginning power production, marking a key milestone for the state's energy infrastructure.

Tamil Nadu Power Generation Corporation Limited (TNPGCL) has announced that the first unit of the 2x660 MW Udangudi thermal power project is expected to begin full commercial operations by June.

The Rs 13,077-crore project, one of the state's major power generation initiatives, has already begun producing around 400 MW of infirm power following successful coal synchronisation in February. TNPGCL officials said the generation capacity will be gradually increased in the coming weeks as part of the final testing process.

According to TNPGCL Managing Director M. Govinda Rao, the utility plans to ramp up the output of the first unit to its full capacity of 660 MW shortly.“We will run the plant at its full capacity of 660 MW from next week and address any technical issues that may arise during the process. Before commercial commissioning, the plant must run continuously at full load for 72 hours without interruption, which we expect to achieve by June,” he said.

Officials explained that the initial phase of power production, known as infirm generation, is part of the standard commissioning procedure in thermal power projects. During this stage, the plant is tested under varying loads to ensure operational stability and identify potential glitches before full-scale commercial operations begin.

The Udangudi project is expected to play a crucial role in meeting Tamil Nadu's rising electricity demand, particularly during the peak summer months when power consumption increases sharply across the state.

“Launching the project ahead of the summer demand surge was possible because of the dedicated efforts of engineers, technical teams and all personnel involved in the project,” Govinda Rao added.

Construction of the Udangudi supercritical thermal power plant began in 2018. The project includes modern supercritical technology designed to improve efficiency and reduce emissions compared with conventional coal-based power plants.

The facility also features a dedicated coal jetty to ensure a steady fuel supply for uninterrupted power generation. Once both units of the plant become operational, the Udangudi project will add 1,320 MW to Tamil Nadu's installed power capacity, strengthening the state's energy security and helping meet growing industrial and domestic demand.