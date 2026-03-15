AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Blesses Newlyweds Allu Sirish, Nayanika Reddy

The newly married couple, actor Allu Sirish and entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy, recently received a special visit at their residence in Hyderabad. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the couple on Saturday evening to bless them after their wedding. Sirish later shared pictures from the meeting on his Instagram account. In the photos, the Chief Minister can be seen spending time with the couple during the visit.

Sirish Calls Visit an 'Honour'

Sirish described the moment as a very special one for him. "It was an honour and the most memorable experience for me. Our Andhra Pradesh CM and a leader I have admired for decades Shri @ncbn garu visited our home & wished me and @nayanika_reddy on our wedding. I learnt so much in the hour long conversation with the visionary leader," Sirish wrote on Instagram.

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Sirish (@allusirish)

The Grand Wedding

The Telugu actor tied the knot with Nayanika Reddy in a grand wedding ceremony in Hyderabad on March 6, 2026. The event was attended by family members, celebrities and political leaders. For the ceremony, the couple chose traditional outfits in soft pastel shades. Nayanika wore a light lavender saree along with studded jewellery, while Sirish chose a cream-coloured traditional outfit.

About the Actor

Sirish, the younger brother of actor Allu Arjun, made his debut as a lead actor with the film 'Gouravam' in 2013. (ANI)

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