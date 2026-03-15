Inside Aamir Khan's 61St Birthday Bash With Family, Gauri Spratt

Actor Aamir Khan celebrated his 61st birthday on March 14 with an intimate gathering at home, surrounded by family members, close friends and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt.

An Intimate Celebration

A glimpse of the intimate celebration surfaced online late Saturday after former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan shared a short video from the gathering on Instagram. Pathan attended the birthday bash along with his wife, Safa Baig.

The video shows Aamir cutting his birthday cake while guests around him clap and cheer. The actor kept the look casual for the occasion, wearing a striped T-shirt paired with black pants. His children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan, were also dressed casually in jeans and T-shirts, while Gauri appeared in a green kurti paired with jeans.

The footage captures several playful moments from the evening. In one clip, Ira lights a lighter in place of a candle for the cake before Aamir blows it out. She is later seen smearing a bit of cake cream on his face, adding a light-hearted touch to the family celebration.

Sharing the video, Pathan wrote, "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Aamir bhai. Also wonderful to see Ira Khan doing impactful work through Agatsu Foundation, spreading awareness and support for mental health and much more." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irfan Pathan (@irfanpathan_official)

Birthday Wishes Pour In

Meanwhile, several colleagues from the film industry took to social media to wish the actor. Kiran Rao shared a birthday video posted by Aamir's production house and wrote, "HBD to my forever Sikander."

On the Professional Front

On the professional front, Aamir recently appeared at the Red Lorry Film Festival alongside filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, where he spoke about initially hesitating to hear the script of their Oscar-nominated film 'Lagaan.' The actor recalled eventually being "blown away" by the story after Gowariker persuaded him to listen, and also shared memories from the film's shoot, including how the cast and crew listened to the Gayatri Mantra daily while travelling to the sets to maintain a meditative mindset. (ANI)

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