Travel Diaries 10 Hidden And Less Crowded Summer Destinations In India

Discover 10 hidden and less crowded summer destinations in India, from the scenic valleys of Tawang and Ziro Valley to the peaceful hills of Yercaud and Ponmudi. These serene locations offer cool weather, perfect escape from the summer crowds.

As temperatures rise across India during the summer months, many travellers begin searching for cooler places to escape the heat.

While popular hill stations often become crowded during peak season, the country also offers several lesser-known destinations that remain peaceful and relatively untouched.

From serene Himalayan valleys to quiet hill stations in South India, these hidden gems provide breathtaking landscapes, pleasant weather, and unique cultural experiences.

Nestled in the eastern Himalayas, Tawang is one of India's most scenic yet underrated destinations.

Surrounded by snow-capped mountains and pristine lakes, the town offers a spiritual and peaceful atmosphere.

Visitors can explore the iconic Tawang Monastery, one of the largest monasteries in India, and enjoy breathtaking views while driving through Sela Pass. The serene Madhuri Lake is another must-visit attraction.

Often referred to as the“Mini Switzerland of India,” Chopta is a quiet hill destination surrounded by lush meadows and dense forests.

The region serves as the starting point for the trek to Tungnath Temple, the highest Shiva temple in the world.

Adventure lovers can continue trekking to Chandrashila Peak, which offers stunning panoramic views of the Himalayas.

Ziro Valley is known for its lush rice fields, pine-covered hills, and vibrant tribal culture.

Home to the Apatani tribe, the valley offers a unique cultural experience for travellers.

The destination is also famous for the annual Ziro Music Festival, which attracts music lovers from across the country while still maintaining the valley's calm and scenic charm.

For travellers seeking a peaceful alternative to crowded destinations like Manali, Tirthan Valley is an excellent choice.

Located near the UNESCO-listed Great Himalayan National Park, the valley offers opportunities for trekking, fishing, wildlife exploration, and riverside camping in a pristine natural environment.

Situated in the Shevaroy Hills, Yercaud is a charming hill station known for its coffee plantations, cool weather, and scenic viewpoints.

Visitors can relax by the peaceful Yercaud Lake or enjoy panoramic views from Lady's Seat.

Compared to nearby hill stations, Yercaud remains far less crowded.

Located on the mighty Brahmaputra River, Majuli is the world's largest river island and a cultural treasure of Northeast India.

The island is famous for its traditional Vaishnavite monasteries, known as Satras, which preserve classical Assamese dance, music, and art forms. Its rural charm and peaceful surroundings make it a perfect summer retreat.

Chaukori is a small hill station that offers spectacular views of the Himalayan peaks.

Surrounded by tea gardens and forests, it is known for its tranquil environment and stunning sunrise views over the majestic Nanda Devi and Panchachuli Peaks.

Located in the picturesque Kinnaur district, Kalpa is a charming Himalayan village famous for its apple orchards and breathtaking mountain scenery.

The village offers incredible views of the sacred Kinnaur Kailash range, making it an ideal destination for nature lovers and photographers.

Araku Valley is a scenic hill destination in the Eastern Ghats known for its coffee plantations, waterfalls, and tribal culture.

Travellers can explore the fascinating limestone formations inside Borra Caves and enjoy the region's famous organic coffee.

Ponmudi is a beautiful yet lesser-known hill station located in the Western Ghats.

Known for its winding mountain roads, mist-covered hills, and lush forests, the region offers a refreshing escape from the summer heat.

Nature enthusiasts can also explore nearby areas such as Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary.