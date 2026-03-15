IRGC Vows To 'Pursue' Netanyahu If 'Still Alive'

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) press department vowed that Iran would continue to "pursue" and seek to "kill" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he is "still alive", according to Tasnim News, AzerNEWS reports.

At the same time, the IRGC also mentioned the possibility that Netanyahu had left Israel along with his family, despite the lack of any proof for such claims. Netanyahu's office previously denied that he was harmed.

Furthermore, the IRGC said it carried out heavy missile attacks against an industrial zone in Tel Aviv and US military bases in Kuwait and Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The United States and Israel continue their military strikes against Iran, targeting multiple sites in the central province of Isfahan. At least 15 people have been reported killed.

In response, Iran has launched a barrage of missiles at Israel, with impacts reported in the city of Holon, and it claims to have attacked U.S. bases in Iraq and Kuwait.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Iranians have reached out to him regarding a potential deal, but he indicated that the terms“aren't good enough yet.”

The death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon has risen to 826, while the number of people displaced has grown to 831,000.