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High-Level Minister Roundup to Headline African Energy Week 2026
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) Mines Bira’e Soulèye Diop, Zambia’s Minister of Energy Makozo Chikote and Niger’s Minster of Petroleum Hamadou Tinni.
Fresh from a March OPEC+ decision to lift output to 977,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), Algeria enters AEW 2026 amid a $60 billion sector transformation. The country is also advancing a 500-well exploration drive and accelerating its 1.48 G“ “Project of the Cen”ury” solar rollout. Gas exports to Europe remains central to the country, supported by hydrogen corridor planning and refinery expansion aimed at boosting capacity to 50 million tons by 2029.
Following license extension for Jubilee and TEN to 2040 and the late-2025 restart of the Tema Oil Refinery, Ghana is pushing a $3.5 billion upstream reinvestment plan while settling $500 million in gas arrears. A 1,200 MW state thermal plant and expanded gas processing at Atuabo anchor its gas-to-power shift, alongside a renewed upstream push in the Voltaian Basin.
S’negal’s delegation comes on the back of strong production momentum, with the Sangomar oil field delivering 36.1 million barrels in 2025, outperforming forecasts, while the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG development ramped up to 2.9 million tons per annum following first gas. Dakar is now prioritizing domestic gas through refinery upgrades at the SAR refinery and preparations for Sangomar Phase 2 to push output beyond 100,000 bpd.
Zambia is redefining its power mix after drought-induced hydro shortfalls. New solar c–pacity – including the 200 MW Chisamba expansion and 136 MW Itimp– Phase 2 – is part of a broader 2,500 MW diversification drive. Cabinet has approved major regional fuel pipelines, while the Energy Single Licensing System fast-tracks approvals. Lusaka targets 10 GW generation by 2030, with solar and wind rising to one-third of supply.
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Niger’s presence reflects its emergence as a serious oil exporter, with the fully operational 1,950-km Niger-Benin pipeline now moving up to 90,000 bpd to international markets. Alongside uranium expansion and renewed cooperation with Algeria on upstream assets, Niamey is advancing digital oversight reforms and reinforcing energy sovereignty amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.
“The participation of these distinguished ministers underscores the scale of opportunity unfoldi’g across Africa’s energy landscape and the urgency of aligning po”icy with capital,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, Afri“an Energy Chamber. “Their leadership reflects a continent moving decisively from strategy to execution, creating a platform where investors can engage directly with the polic’makers shaping Africa’s next wave of oil” gas and energy growth.”
At AEW 2026, this ministerial cohort will be well-positioned to offer investors ’irect insight into Africa’s –ost dynamic energy markets – where new barrels, new pipelines and new megawatts are reshaping regional growth trajectories in real time.
Fresh from a March OPEC+ decision to lift output to 977,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), Algeria enters AEW 2026 amid a $60 billion sector transformation. The country is also advancing a 500-well exploration drive and accelerating its 1.48 G“ “Project of the Cen”ury” solar rollout. Gas exports to Europe remains central to the country, supported by hydrogen corridor planning and refinery expansion aimed at boosting capacity to 50 million tons by 2029.
Following license extension for Jubilee and TEN to 2040 and the late-2025 restart of the Tema Oil Refinery, Ghana is pushing a $3.5 billion upstream reinvestment plan while settling $500 million in gas arrears. A 1,200 MW state thermal plant and expanded gas processing at Atuabo anchor its gas-to-power shift, alongside a renewed upstream push in the Voltaian Basin.
S’negal’s delegation comes on the back of strong production momentum, with the Sangomar oil field delivering 36.1 million barrels in 2025, outperforming forecasts, while the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG development ramped up to 2.9 million tons per annum following first gas. Dakar is now prioritizing domestic gas through refinery upgrades at the SAR refinery and preparations for Sangomar Phase 2 to push output beyond 100,000 bpd.
Zambia is redefining its power mix after drought-induced hydro shortfalls. New solar c–pacity – including the 200 MW Chisamba expansion and 136 MW Itimp– Phase 2 – is part of a broader 2,500 MW diversification drive. Cabinet has approved major regional fuel pipelines, while the Energy Single Licensing System fast-tracks approvals. Lusaka targets 10 GW generation by 2030, with solar and wind rising to one-third of supply.
’
Niger’s presence reflects its emergence as a serious oil exporter, with the fully operational 1,950-km Niger-Benin pipeline now moving up to 90,000 bpd to international markets. Alongside uranium expansion and renewed cooperation with Algeria on upstream assets, Niamey is advancing digital oversight reforms and reinforcing energy sovereignty amid evolving geopolitical dynamics.
“The participation of these distinguished ministers underscores the scale of opportunity unfoldi’g across Africa’s energy landscape and the urgency of aligning po”icy with capital,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, Afri“an Energy Chamber. “Their leadership reflects a continent moving decisively from strategy to execution, creating a platform where investors can engage directly with the polic’makers shaping Africa’s next wave of oil” gas and energy growth.”
At AEW 2026, this ministerial cohort will be well-positioned to offer investors ’irect insight into Africa’s –ost dynamic energy markets – where new barrels, new pipelines and new megawatts are reshaping regional growth trajectories in real time.
News.Africa-Wire
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