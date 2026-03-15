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Enjoy an Eid al-Fitr Getaway on Your Own Terms with a 24-Hour Staycation Designed for UAE Residents at The H Dubai
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (12 March 2026): Renowned for its dynamic blend of exceptional dining, wellness experiences, world-class service, and a prime location, The H Dubai offers all the ingredients for a memorable city stay. Just in time for Eid al-Fitr, the exclusive UAE Residents Offer encourages guests to embrace the joyful spirit of the season with a flexible 24-hour stay, allowing them to check in at any time and celebrate together at their own pace. Backed by the world-class hospitality of the STORY Hotels & Resorts family as well as thoughtful touches such as daily breakfast, dining credits, and rejuvenating spa treatments, The H Dubai ensures a memorable Eid for guests of all ages.
Conveniently located along Sheikh Zayed Road and just a stone’s throw away from the ci’y’s most iconic attractions, including Dubai Mall and the Museum of the Future, The H Dubai offers a unique balance of exploration and relaxation. Acting as your gateway to the city, this chic property is the perfect base for sightseeing, shopping, or simply immersing yourself in the vibrant energy of Eid in Dubai. As a contemporary lifestyle and entertainment hub, the hotel is also home to an array of enticing dining options, the award-winning Santai Spa, and a glistening pool ’hat’s perfect for cooling off after a day of discovery.
Available on stays between now and April 30th, the UAE Residents Offer allows guests to make The H Dubai their sophisticated home away from home for 24 hours, all while enjoying ultimate comfort and flexibility. Kickstart the long Eid weekend by checking in at a time that suits you and settle into your choice of elegantly appointed room or suite, each boasting floor-to-ceiling windows and sweeping views of the cityscape. Families can also look forward to complimentary stays for kids under 12, making this the ideal opportunity to spend precious quality time and create memories together.
The following morning, slowly make your way to breakfast and fuel for the day ahead over a lavish spread of international favourites, warm pastries, and fresh fruit. Afterwards, guests can opt for a city adventure or relish a well-earned pampering session at Santai Spa, where you can unwind with two rejuvenating 30-minute Express Reset Massages for the price of one. Later on, take advantage of AED 50 in dining credit by savouring a refined afternoon tea at The Gallery, grabbing a light bite at Urban on 4, or unwinding with a refreshing evening tipple at the sophisticated H Bar.
Bringing together comfort, convenience, and a location in the heart of Dubai, The H Dubai’s UAE Residents Offer makes celebrating Eid al-Fitr in the city feel effortless. With thoughtful privileges and the freedom to shape your stay your way, it’s the perfect setting to gather, celebrate, and savour the joyful spirit of Eid together
Conveniently located along Sheikh Zayed Road and just a stone’s throw away from the ci’y’s most iconic attractions, including Dubai Mall and the Museum of the Future, The H Dubai offers a unique balance of exploration and relaxation. Acting as your gateway to the city, this chic property is the perfect base for sightseeing, shopping, or simply immersing yourself in the vibrant energy of Eid in Dubai. As a contemporary lifestyle and entertainment hub, the hotel is also home to an array of enticing dining options, the award-winning Santai Spa, and a glistening pool ’hat’s perfect for cooling off after a day of discovery.
Available on stays between now and April 30th, the UAE Residents Offer allows guests to make The H Dubai their sophisticated home away from home for 24 hours, all while enjoying ultimate comfort and flexibility. Kickstart the long Eid weekend by checking in at a time that suits you and settle into your choice of elegantly appointed room or suite, each boasting floor-to-ceiling windows and sweeping views of the cityscape. Families can also look forward to complimentary stays for kids under 12, making this the ideal opportunity to spend precious quality time and create memories together.
The following morning, slowly make your way to breakfast and fuel for the day ahead over a lavish spread of international favourites, warm pastries, and fresh fruit. Afterwards, guests can opt for a city adventure or relish a well-earned pampering session at Santai Spa, where you can unwind with two rejuvenating 30-minute Express Reset Massages for the price of one. Later on, take advantage of AED 50 in dining credit by savouring a refined afternoon tea at The Gallery, grabbing a light bite at Urban on 4, or unwinding with a refreshing evening tipple at the sophisticated H Bar.
Bringing together comfort, convenience, and a location in the heart of Dubai, The H Dubai’s UAE Residents Offer makes celebrating Eid al-Fitr in the city feel effortless. With thoughtful privileges and the freedom to shape your stay your way, it’s the perfect setting to gather, celebrate, and savour the joyful spirit of Eid together
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