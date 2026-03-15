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Germany Defuses WWII Bomb After Mass Evacuation
(MENAFN) Authorities in Dresden, Germany, have successfully defused an unexploded British World War Two bomb, following a large-scale evacuation of the city center.
The 250kg (551lb) device was discovered near the former Carola Bridge, which had collapsed into the Elpe River in 2024. Specialists from the explosive ordnance disposal service removed the detonator at 15:10 (14:10 GMT) on Wednesday before safely detonating the bomb.
The city’s fire brigade described the evacuation as Dresden’s largest to date, impacting around 18,000 residents, tourists, and commuters. Much of the old town was cordoned off, including major landmarks such as the Frauenkirche Lutheran church, the Residenzschloss Palace, and the Semper Opera.
The evacuated zone also included the police headquarters, Saxony’s state parliament, several ministries, nursing homes, daycare centers, and other social institutions. Authorities provided emergency shelter at the Dresden Exhibition Centre from 07:00 (06:00 GMT), with extra buses and trams running to accommodate residents.
Once safety checks were completed, residents were allowed to return home, and traffic restrictions were lifted. The bomb itself will be transported to the central collection site in Zeithain for final disposal.
The 250kg (551lb) device was discovered near the former Carola Bridge, which had collapsed into the Elpe River in 2024. Specialists from the explosive ordnance disposal service removed the detonator at 15:10 (14:10 GMT) on Wednesday before safely detonating the bomb.
The city’s fire brigade described the evacuation as Dresden’s largest to date, impacting around 18,000 residents, tourists, and commuters. Much of the old town was cordoned off, including major landmarks such as the Frauenkirche Lutheran church, the Residenzschloss Palace, and the Semper Opera.
The evacuated zone also included the police headquarters, Saxony’s state parliament, several ministries, nursing homes, daycare centers, and other social institutions. Authorities provided emergency shelter at the Dresden Exhibition Centre from 07:00 (06:00 GMT), with extra buses and trams running to accommodate residents.
Once safety checks were completed, residents were allowed to return home, and traffic restrictions were lifted. The bomb itself will be transported to the central collection site in Zeithain for final disposal.
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