Nora Fatehi Brings The Ultimate Celebration Vibe With 'Thira Nee Endhan Tharani Thira Nee' From 'KD: The Devil'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, March 15 (IANS) The makers of director Prem's upcoming pan-Indian action spectacle 'KD: The Devil' have now unveiled a vibrant and energetic dance number from the film titled 'Thira Nee Endhan Tharani Thira Nee', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

With its electrifying beats and celebratory vibe, the track is set to become a major party anthem among audiences.

Featuring the sensational Nora Fatehi alongside the charismatic Sanjay Dutt, the song brings together glamour, powerful screen presence and high-octane choreography. The music for the number has been composed by Arjun Janya, who seems to have delivered a catchy rhythm that is likely to resonate with audiences across regions.

The track has been sung by dynamic vocalist Rajalakshmi, whose energetic voice perfectly complements the celebratory mood of the song. The lyrics for the Tamil version have been written by Madhan Karky, while the music has been composed, arranged and produced by Arjun Janya. The lyrics for the Kannada version have been penned by Manjunath BS. Similarly, The Telugu version of the song has been written by Chandra Bose while the Hindi version has been written by Raqueeb Alam. The Malayalam version has been written by Mankombu Gopalakrishnan.

Directed by Prem, 'KD: The Devil' is mounted on a grand scale and has already generated significant buzz across the country. The film stars Action Prince Dhruva Sarja in the titular role and features a stellar ensemble cast including Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi.

Cinematography for the film is by William David while art direction is by art direction is by Mohan B Kere and editing by Sanketh Achar.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions, the film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated pan-India releases of the year. KD: The Devil is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on April 30, 2026, promising audiences a larger-than-life cinematic experience.