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South Africa Calls New US Ambassador Over Controversial Comments
(MENAFN) The South African government has called in the new US ambassador after he made remarks described as “undiplomatic” regarding an anti-apartheid chant.
Leo Brent Bozell III, who began his ambassadorial role last month, sparked controversy by disagreeing with a legal ruling on the chant Kill The Boer. While some consider the chant to constitute hate speech, the Constitutional Court has previously ruled that it does not, as stated by reports.
A formal protest, known as a demarche, was issued, with officials saying they viewed Bozell’s comments “with a very dim view.” The ambassador later offered a clarification on Wednesday, and a foreign ministry representative confirmed that he had expressed regret and apologised for his remarks.
The incident occurred on Tuesday during a business meeting in the coastal town of Hermanus, where Bozell outlined five issues he believed South Africa needed to address. One of these involved the chant, and he reportedly said he did not care what the courts had ruled—remarks interpreted as showing disregard for the country’s legal system.
He subsequently softened his stance, stating that he was “willing to work with South Africa constructively” and that “the US government respects the independence of South Africa's judiciary.”
At a press conference on Wednesday, South African officials confirmed that the ambassador had been summoned to Pretoria to explain his comments. Minister Ronald Lamola emphasized that the relationship between the two countries was reciprocal.
"South African companies maintain a significant investment in the United States," Lamola noted.
Leo Brent Bozell III, who began his ambassadorial role last month, sparked controversy by disagreeing with a legal ruling on the chant Kill The Boer. While some consider the chant to constitute hate speech, the Constitutional Court has previously ruled that it does not, as stated by reports.
A formal protest, known as a demarche, was issued, with officials saying they viewed Bozell’s comments “with a very dim view.” The ambassador later offered a clarification on Wednesday, and a foreign ministry representative confirmed that he had expressed regret and apologised for his remarks.
The incident occurred on Tuesday during a business meeting in the coastal town of Hermanus, where Bozell outlined five issues he believed South Africa needed to address. One of these involved the chant, and he reportedly said he did not care what the courts had ruled—remarks interpreted as showing disregard for the country’s legal system.
He subsequently softened his stance, stating that he was “willing to work with South Africa constructively” and that “the US government respects the independence of South Africa's judiciary.”
At a press conference on Wednesday, South African officials confirmed that the ambassador had been summoned to Pretoria to explain his comments. Minister Ronald Lamola emphasized that the relationship between the two countries was reciprocal.
"South African companies maintain a significant investment in the United States," Lamola noted.
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