Eloq Communications Named Among The World's 40 Best Technology PR Agencies By Provoke Media

MENAFN - Market Press Release) March 11, 2026 3:01 am - EloQ Communications has been named among PRovoke Media's 40 Best Technology PR Agencies in the World 2025, marking its first global-level recognition following earlier honors in Asia, and reflecting the support of its team and clients.

Ho Chi Minh, VIETNAM – EloQ Communications, an award-winning public relations and integrated marketing agency based in Vietnam, has been named among the 40 Best Technology PR Agencies in the World 2025 by PRovoke Media, one of the global communications industry's most respected research and media platforms.

The recognition marks a significant milestone for the Vietnamese agency. While EloQ has previously received regional distinctions in Southeast Asia and Asia, this latest recognition places the company within a global benchmark of excellence, acknowledging its growing influence in technology communications and strategic public relations on the international stage.

PRovoke Media's“Best Technology PR Agencies in the World” list highlights firms that demonstrate exceptional capabilities in technology communications, innovation, and industry leadership. The agencies are selected through extensive editorial research that evaluates factors such as business performance, quality of work, workplace culture, market leadership, and innovation.

“We are deeply honored to be included among the world's best technology PR agencies,” said Dr. Clara Ly-Le, Founder and Managing Director of EloQ Communications.“In recent years, EloQ has been fortunate to receive recognition at the Southeast Asian and Asian levels. Being acknowledged on a global list represents an important step forward for our team and for Vietnam's communications industry.”

Dr. Ly-Le added that the recognition belongs not only to the agency but also to the people and partners who have supported its journey.

“This milestone would not have been possible without the dedication of our talented team and the trust of our clients who continuously challenge us to think strategically and deliver meaningful impact. We are sincerely grateful to everyone who has supported EloQ along the way.”

Over the years, EloQ Communications has built a strong portfolio of campaigns for international brands across sectors such as technology, healthcare, tourism, finance, and sustainability. The agency is known for combining global communications standards with deep local insight, helping organizations navigate Vietnam's rapidly evolving media landscape.

In recent years, EloQ has also strengthened its capabilities in technology and innovation communications, supporting companies in areas such as digital transformation, emerging technologies, and data-driven storytelling. This focus reflects the growing importance of technology communications in Southeast Asia's dynamic digital economy.

The latest recognition by PRovoke Media adds to EloQ's expanding list of international milestones. The agency has previously been named among Asia's Best Agencies by PRovoke Media and received the Diamond Award for Best PR Agency at the ASEAN PR Excellence Awards 2025, reinforcing its reputation as one of Vietnam's most internationally recognized communications consultancies.

As global conversations around technology, innovation, and digital transformation continue to grow, EloQ Communications remains committed to delivering responsible, culturally intelligent, and forward-thinking communications strategies for organizations operating in Vietnam and across the region.

###

About EloQ Communications

EloQ Communications is an award-winning independent communications agency based in Vietnam, serving clients across Southeast Asia and internationally. Combining local expertise with a global perspective, EloQ provides strategic services in public relations, digital marketing, crisis communications, social media management, influencer engagement, and integrated communications planning.

The agency works with multinational corporations and local organizations across industries including technology, healthcare, tourism, education, finance, and sustainability. EloQ is committed to advancing ethical communications and strengthening Vietnam's voice within the global communications industry.

For more information about EloQ Communications and its services, please visit